New Kanguru hardware encrypted external SSD is FIPS 140-2 Certified

Kanguru has this week unveiled its new storage solution in the form of the Defender SSD350 range offering up to 8 TB of high-capacity data storage. The hardware encrypted external SSD are TAA Compliant making them ideal for high-security environments, including government, defense, healthcare, financial institutions, energy/utilities and other security-conscious organizations says Kanguru. Prices start from $279 for the 480 GB capacity SSD or the Defender HDD 35 starting at $169.95 with the FIPS 140-2 Certified Defender HDD350 Hard Drive.

“Packed with military grade security features for both MacOS and Windows, it can also be remotely managed for a complete data security solution. Security/IT Administrators can monitor their organization’s Kanguru Defender drives anywhere in the world with the Kanguru Remote Management Console (KRMC), which allows Admins to enforce security policies, locate lost or stolen drives, manage security settings remotely and much more.”

Defender SSD350 hardware encrypted external SSD

FIPS 140-2 Certified (Cert #4228)

FIPS 197 Certified 256-bit AES Hardware Encrypted (XTS Mode) Solid State Drive

SuperSpeed USB 3 (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1)

Remotely Manageable from Anywhere in The World

Secure Firmware

Simple and Easy to Use

Real-time, On-Board AntiVirus Scanning

Rugged Alloy Housing

Windows and MacOS Compatible

Available Capacities: 480 GB, 1T, 2T, 4T and 8T

TAA Compliant and Assembled in the US

Meets Compliance Standards (HIPAA, GLBA, SOX, GDPR, etc.)

Powered by USB

“The Kanguru Defender SSD350 encrypted external SSD uses energy efficient technology for superb performance, and provides generous data capacities up to 8 Terabytes of hardware encrypted data storage. For organizations that do not require the high demand for FIPS 140-2 Certification, Kanguru offers the Defender SSD 35 for commercial environments, with the same great security features. . Designed and built under the independent and rigorous testing verification process conducted by the National Institute of Standards for Technology (NIST), the Defender SSD350 provides organizations with exceptional data security and value.”

“Kanguru Remote Management Console also provides options for an administrator to authenticate multiple administrators with KRMC Cloud Pro, allowing organizations to segment specific drives with different departments, management, or specific levels of security.”

A subscription to the remote management service provides organizations and IT administrators with the ability to :

Schedule Actions (Present or Future)

Create Graphical Reports

Locate Drives Via IP Address

Control IP and Domain Access (Safelist/Restrict)

Group Devices

Message Users of Devices Remotely

Modify policies and Actions (Password Strength, Permissions/Restrictions, Number of Retries, Rate of Password Changes, Update/Erase/Disable Drives, etc.)

SAML Integration for Federated Logins with Microsoft ADFS, PingFederate, and Okta

Source : Kanguru

