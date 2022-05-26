Dockcier Thunderbolt 3 hub and external SSD drive

If you are interested in easily expanding the connectivity and storage of your laptop or desktop computer you may be interested in a new Thunderbolt 3 hub and external SSD drive aptly named Dockcier. Launched by Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal by raising over three times its required funding with still 39 days remaining.

Supporting dual 8K output, 100W Power Delivery and 15W wireless charging the Dockcier provides a versatile addition to your computer and allows you to expand storage and connectivity as well as benefit from wireless charging all from a compact design. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $119 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Dockcier contains many ports, because that is what you need it for! With two Thunderbolt 3, two USB-A, one USB-C, one Ethernet port plus another HDMI. It will serve as a one-step extension to your computer setup, transforming your Macbook or laptop into a full workstation. A green light will show up when you connect the port successfully. You can check the connection status easily in the front side of Dockcier. “

If the Dockcier crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Dockcier Thunderbolt 3 hub and external hard drive project play the promotional video below.

Dockcier Thunderbolt 3 hub

“Videos at DP maximum 8K resolution without delay, there is also a HDMI port to provide backward compatibility in case the display is older. Dockcier has 2 ports ready to export graphics to external displays. While one Thunderbolt 3 ports can export photos and videos at maximum 8K resolution without delay, there is also a HDMI port to provide backward compatibility in case the display is older. In a new era where working at home is becoming the norm, Dockcier is the perfect choice to build your home office with. With its compact size, you should be able to find space for it easily. Once connected, you can link up to 2 displays and access them at the same time for extra productivity. “

“Having a powerful electricity supply doesn’t only get your devices recharged faster, but it also increases stability for the devices you have connected to it. Our USB docks use PD technology to boost the charging speed up to 100W, charging your devices as fast as they are designed to. You can opt for up to 8TB SSD on your Dockcier, but it is always good to have more choices. This is why we made the SSD quick-swappable. “

Source : Kickstarter

