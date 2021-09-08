Kingston Digital XS2000 portable SSD storage

Kingston has launched a new pocket size portable SSD drive in the form of the XS2000 Portable SSD offering USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a handy external SSD drive with 500, 1TB and 2TB storage capacities. The external SSD drive has been future proofed allowing you to match storage demands and compatibility of most devices out-of-the-box thanks to its USB-C connection. The pocket drive also comes with a removable rugged and IP55-rating sleeve allowing you to protect your drive from dust and water ingress.

Kingston XS2000 portable external SSD features

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Performance: Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s.

High-speed Capacities: Up to 2 TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Built for Durability: Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

Pocket-sized Portability: Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

Speed: Up to 2,000 MB/s read, 2,000 MB/s write

Capacities: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5 mm

Weight: 28.9 g

Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C

Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

“XS2000 external SSD is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. “Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional.”

For more details on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 pocket external SSD drive offering up to 2,000MB/s read and 2000MB/s write speeds jump over to the official Kingston Digital product page by following the link below.

Source : Kingston

