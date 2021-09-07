Targus Universal USB-C Phone Dock created in partnership with Samsung

Targus has partnered with Samsung to create a new Universal USB-C Phone Dock offering a number of useful connections including a single 1 HDMI port to connect to an external monitor offering you a maximum resolution of 4K@60Hz, together with 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a single 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port to charge the phone with PD 3.0 pass through up to 18W when needed.

Thanks to the partnership with Samsung you can also dock your Samsung DeX-enabled phone to create a full desktop experience. “The Universal USB-C Phone Dock, that will work with any android smartphone, allows users to get the most out of their device by creating a fully functioning desktop experience. Keyboards, mice, ethernet cables and gaming peripherals can all be connected to the dock to create an on-the-go desktop experience. The dock transforms your everyday handset into your travelling computer, the perfect gadget for the modern hybrid work and play lifestyle.”

Connect to an external monitor or TV

“An SD card can also be plugged in to view photos, videos and documents on an external monitor or TV – perfect for presentations or events. Tilting and front and rear facing camera usage makes video conferencing form wherever you are a possibility too. There’s no need to be limited to the small screen, it’s time to expand to a new level of smart phone docking.”

“We’re excited to partner with Samsung for the Universal USB-C Phone Dock. You can utilise your phone just like a notebook or laptop with this new Universal Phone Dock. It is necessary for our mobility to use our phones like a fully functioning PC.” says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Marketing at Targus.

