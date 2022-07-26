ORICO USB 4 external SSD inspired by Mondrian

Orico has introduced a new portable USB 4 external SSD storage solution this week in the form of the Orico USB4 High Speed Portable SSD Montage 40 Gbps series. The new range of SSD drives have been inspired by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian and feature bold and bright aesthetic draws from Mondrian’s famous work Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow.

The external SSD is capable of 3,126 MB/s reading speed, a 2,832 MB/s writing speed, and transferred 3 GB files in just one second when tested says Orico. The SSD is supported by Mac OS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems without requiring a driver and is supplied with a 2-in-1 data cable for USB type A and type C connections.

ORICO USB 4 external SSD

“The design of the external SSD’s incorporate the thick black lines and blocks of color that immediately distinguish the device from the monochrome alternatives on the market. Loud, but not lurid, the design is applied with the durable in-mold labeling technique also found in automobile manufacturing for its resistance to corrosion.”

“We are so excited to launch the eye-catching Montage series, serving superior performance and carrying a timeless aesthetic that really transcends style trends,” commented Xu Yeyou, CEO of ORICO. “We had in mind on-the-go creatives, such as photographers and video editors, when designing the product.”

Source : Orico

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals