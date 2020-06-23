Team Group and ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance co-branded SSDs unveiled

The T-FORCE CARDEA II TUF Gaming Alliance Solid State Drive is the first M.2 SSD certified by ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance. The SSD’s are available up to 1TB in size and equipped with patented gaming cooling fin, PCIe Gen 3 x4 high speed interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol, the sequential read/write speed is up to 3400/3000 MB/s, and random read/write speed is up to 180K/160K IOPS.

– First M.2 SSD with ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance certification

– Gaming style cooling fin for best temperature control

– Fully upgraded, extreme performance

– Smart algorithm for prolonging the service life

– Taiwan Utility PATENT (number: M541645)

“The built-in smart algorithm management mechanism has functions such as the garbage collection function which can ensure operation efficiency, the powerful Wear-Leveling technology and ECC (Error Correction Code) function improve the reliability of data transfer. It supports Windows TRIM optimization command which can release free blocks, allowing the operating system to use them immediately when writing data. The optimized access control technology of NCQ can speed up the read and write performance, and effectively prolong the service life of the solid state drive.”

Source : ASUS

