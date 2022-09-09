Kingston FURY AMD EXPO Certified DDR5 memory

Kingston has announced the availability of its new AMD EXPO certified DDR5 modules to the Kingston FURY Beast line of memory. The Kingston FURY Beast line offers aggressive speeds up to 6000MT/s1 with a bold low-profile heat spreader design. Now with AMD EXtended Profile for Overclocking, users can trust that their selected Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 modules and kits are exactly what their AMD AM5 system needs to maximize performance, while also maintaining stability says Kingston.

The new AMD EXPO certified Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB will be available late September in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2 and will be supplied with a limited lifetime warranty.

AMD EXPO Certified DDR5 memory

” Always aiming to provide the latest options to gamers and enthusiasts, these new overclock specs modules and kits are optimized for AMD’s upcoming AM5 platform with two factory tuned profiles, plus one user customizable profile. Learn more about megatransfers per second – MT/s denotes megatransfers (million transfers) per second and represents the effective data rate (speed) of DDR (Double Data Rate) SDRAM memory in computing. A DDR SDRAM memory module transfers data on the rise and fall of every clock cycle (1 Hz). Ex: DDR4-3200 (PC4-3200) Clock Rate: 1600MHz Data Rate: 3200MT/s Bandwidth: 25,600 MB/s (25.6 GB/s)”

Source : Kingston

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals