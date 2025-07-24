Synology 2026 Roadmap Plan : New Video Chat App Planned?

What if your business could have complete control over its data without sacrificing collaboration, performance, or security? In a bold move that challenges the dominance of cloud giants like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, Synology has unveiled its ambitious 2026 roadmap, signaling a dramatic pivot toward self-hosted solutions. At the heart of this vision is Synology Meet, a new video conferencing tool designed to prioritize data privacy and independence from third-party servers. With rising concerns about the cost and security of cloud services, Synology’s approach offers a compelling alternative for organizations seeking to reclaim control over their digital infrastructure. But is this the future of workplace collaboration, or just a niche solution for privacy-conscious businesses?

Synology’s 2026 Roadmap Highlights

Synology Meet: A Secure Video Conferencing Tool

Synology Meet is a response to the growing demand for secure, self-hosted video conferencing solutions. Designed to replace platforms like Skype and Webex, it offers a range of features, including webinar hosting and group meetings. By emphasizing data privacy and offline functionality, Synology Meet ensures that sensitive communications remain secure within isolated environments. This makes it particularly attractive to organizations that prioritize data sovereignty and aim to reduce their reliance on third-party cloud services. The tool’s ability to operate independently of external servers further enhances its appeal for businesses seeking robust and private communication solutions.

Revamped Office Suite for Seamless Collaboration

Synology has reimagined its office suite to deliver a fully integrated, locally hosted solution tailored for modern collaboration needs. The updated suite includes:

A unified system that integrates chat, calendar, email, and document tools for streamlined workflows.

Enhanced functionality in Synology Chat, allowing more efficient and dynamic communication.

Potential compatibility with third-party email providers, broadening its usability and appeal.

These updates provide businesses with a comprehensive alternative to cloud-based office platforms, allowing them to maintain control over their data while fostering seamless collaboration. By offering a locally hosted solution, Synology enables organizations to operate efficiently without compromising on security or functionality.

New Synology Video Chat App?

AI Console: Simplifying AI Integration

The AI Console represents a significant step forward in Synology’s roadmap, offering a centralized platform for managing AI tools while maintaining strict data privacy. Key features of the AI Console include:

Compatibility with third-party AI models such as ChatGPT, allowing diverse applications.

Customizable filters to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with organizational policies.

Support for local AI models, ideal for businesses that require closed-loop systems to safeguard proprietary data.

This platform enables businesses to use AI-driven insights and automation without compromising security. By simplifying AI integration, Synology makes advanced technologies more accessible and practical for organizations of all sizes.

Enterprise Storage: High Performance and Scalability

Synology is advancing its enterprise storage systems to address the growing demands of modern organizations. The latest high-performance NAS systems incorporate innovative technologies, including:

NFS over RDMA, which reduces latency and enhances data transfer speeds.

NVMe over TCP and NVMe over fiber channel, allowing faster and more efficient data transfers.

Exploration of scale-out object storage, designed to support massive IOPS performance for large-scale operations.

These innovations are tailored to deliver scalability, reliability, and high performance, making them ideal for businesses with intensive storage requirements. By focusing on advanced storage solutions, Synology ensures that organizations can meet their evolving data management needs effectively.

From Cloud to Self-Hosted: A Strategic Shift

As the costs of cloud services continue to rise, Synology is championing self-hosted solutions as a cost-effective and secure alternative. By reducing reliance on third-party cloud platforms, organizations can:

Gain greater control over their infrastructure and data.

Lower operational expenses by avoiding recurring cloud service fees.

Enhance data privacy and security by keeping sensitive information within their own systems.

This strategic shift aligns with Synology’s commitment to providing scalable, high-availability solutions that prioritize performance and cost efficiency. By offering self-hosted alternatives, Synology enables businesses to build resilient and secure infrastructures tailored to their unique needs.

Synology’s Vision for the Future

Synology’s 2026 roadmap underscores its dedication to delivering robust, self-hosted alternatives to traditional cloud-based solutions. With the launch of Synology Meet, updates to its office suite, the introduction of the AI Console, and advancements in enterprise storage, the company is addressing the needs of businesses that demand secure, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure. These developments position Synology as a key player in the evolving landscape of data management and collaboration technologies, offering organizations the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

