Synology DiskStation DS923+ 4 bay NAS offers up to 120TB of storage

Synology has unveiled its new DiskStation DS923+ 4-bay NAS specifically designed for small businesses but suitable for your home network and capable of storing over 50 TB in a compact form factor. If needed the NAS can be upgraded using the DX517 expansion unit to provide 120TB of storage across 9 drives if needed.

“The DS923+ provides users with impressive performance and capability for its size,” said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology. “With the ability to easily scale the storage and networking, it adapts as your needs grow.”

Synology NAS

“For teams working remotely and businesses operating across multiple locations, site-to-site file syncing enables content mirroring between Synology devices. Synology Drive delivers intuitive file management and sharing, combining convenient remote file access with the privacy and 100% data ownership of on-premises storage.”

“Ensuring that critical or sensitive data is always protected against modern cybersecurity threats is essential to avoid irreversible loss of valuable information. Synology’s Active Backup Suite allows IT infrastructure, such as Windows and Linux systems, Hyper-V/VMware VMs, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace accounts, to be safely backed up onto the DS923+ and easily restored when needed.”

Source : Synology





