Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 router with configurable 2.5 GbE WAN/LAN port

Synology has launched a new Wi-Fi 6 router this month in the form of the Synology WRX560, providing users with a configurable 2.5 GbE WAN/LAN port capable of supporting high-performance devices, as well as superfast, Internet plans say Synology. The WRX560 router supports mesh configuration with other Synology routers for “consistent, high-speed whole-home coverage” under a single Wi-Fi name. Enabling you too easily expand your home wireless network by adding additional wireless routers or Wi-Fi points.

Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 router

Specifically designed and created to provide a “family-friendly” experience the. New Wi-Fi 6 router is now available to purchase worldwide throughout the Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Taiwan, United States, Europe and Hong Kong and will be available throughout Japan in a few days time on November 10, 2022.

“Additionally, compatibility with the newly licensed 5.9 GHz spectrum provides access to an interference-free band for higher potential connection speeds or dedicated wireless backhaul. Known for its popularity among router enthusiasts, SRM includes a host of advanced networking capabilities, including VPN server hosting, fine-grained control of bandwidth usage of devices on the network, and VLAN network segmentation.”

VPN features

– VPN Plus: Ideal for remote workers and office use, VPN Plus provides the ability to quickly establish secure connections to internal networks behind the router, bridge multiple locations together with secure IPsec tunnels for resource sharing across different networks, and access to desktop software from anywhere with remote desktop functionality.

– Traffic management: WRX560’s built-in traffic management tools provide users with precise control and oversight over their network traffic. With the ability to view detailed application and device traffic information and apply traffic shaping and quality of service policies, users can optimize their network based on their specific needs.

– VLAN network segmentation: The VLAN network segmentation feature lets users create VLANs and define custom firewall rules, quality of service policies, and access policies for each VLAN. For home users, VLAN network segmentation is most often used to isolate vulnerable IoT devices from the main network to keep PCs and NAS secure from potential intrusions.

Source : Synology



