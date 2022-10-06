Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E wireless router

As well as launching its new second generation wired Nest Doorbell Google has also launched its new Nest Wifi Pro. a wireless router equipped with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities for “faster speeds and smoother connections” says Google. Design to work with the Google home application the router has been specifically engineered to be easy to set up and provide wireless connectivity throughout your whole home. For instance the Nest Wifi Pro wireless router will proactively scan for and diagnoses connection issues and notifies you in the app with any steps you need to take. The Google Nest Wifi Pro router is priced at $200 for a single router but is also available in a dual pack priced at $300 and a three pack priced at $400.

“There are days when our home’s Wi-Fi feels a bit crowded. One family member might be using it to take virtual meetings, while another streams their favorite show, and another downloads the latest game. And they all rely on a fast and reliable connection. Today, we’re introducing our latest Wi-Fi system, Nest Wifi Pro, with Wi-Fi 6E technology. This new advanced mesh Wi-Fi system helps make all those home connections faster, more reliable and simpler to manage.”

Nest Wi-Fi 6E wireless router

“So what exactly is Wi-Fi 6E? As its name — 6 “Extended” — suggests, it’s a big upgrade from Wi-Fi 6. While Wi-Fi 6 was built on the same heavily congested radio bands used by Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6E uses an entirely new (and less crowded) 6 GHz radio band. Much like driving in the fast lane on the highway, the 6 GHz band provides a faster and more direct path to the most reliable internet connection.”

“It’s simple to set up your router using the Google Home app, which will show you easy step-by-step instructions to get your network up and running in minutes. The app is also the best place to monitor your network, whether you want to run speed tests, share your password or set up a guest network.”

Source : Google



