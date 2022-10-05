Nest Doorbell wired 2nd gen version arrives

Google has today announced the availability of its new wired version of the Nest Doorbell providing 24/7 recording via a Nest Aware Plus subscription costing $12 a month or $120 a year and a hardware price tag of $180. Although with its latest doorbell Google also provides users with three hours of event video history at no extra charge, with clips up to five minutes long, allowing you to easily rewind to key points of activity.

The second generation Nest Doorbell wired has been created for those homes with existing doorbell wires removing the need to recharge the doorbell every few months. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest addition to the Google Nest range.

“Our new Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) has smarter features to bring you more peace of mind. It uses your existing doorbell’s wires so you never have to worry about charging it or running out of power. And with the help of Google’s built-in machine learning, it can do things like send faster, more accurate alerts and tell the difference between people, packages, pets and vehicles. Best of all, our new Nest Doorbell provides industry-leading image quality so you never miss an important moment.”

Nest Doorbell wired

“The new Nest Doorbell is designed to be hardwired with your pre-existing doorbell wires, and if you’re upgrading your first generation Nest Doorbell, it matches the same drill holes to make installation a breeze. Check if your home is compatible in our Help Center. You can also find step-by-step instructions in the Google Home app. We’ve spent a lot of time fine-tuning the image and making updates to ensure you get the best picture, right out of the box.”

