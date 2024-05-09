How to backup a Synology NAS to an external USB drive storage using Hyper Backup

Once again SpaceRex has created and informative video explaining how to backup your Synology network attached storage (NAS) to an external USB hard drive using the Synology Hyper Backup application which is included with the Synology NAS operating system. Although it might not be as secure as an off-site cloud backup or similar it provides a handy way to make sure your most vital documents and media are backed up in case of hardware failure.

What is Synology Hyper Backup?

With the Synology Hyper Backup app and service, up to 65,535 versions of data can be retained while storage consumption is minimized with cross-version deduplication. Data backed up are kept in a proprietary database which can be easily browsed, downloaded or restored with tailor-made multi-version explorer on DSM, Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. Hyper Backup can be used to back to :

Data to Local/remote Synology NAS devices

Data to remote rsync, WebDav, and OpenStack servers

Data to public clouds (e.g. Amazon S3 and Microsoft Azure)

Storing your valuable data on a Synology NAS is a smart choice, but it also comes with the crucial responsibility of protecting that data from potential threats such as hardware failures, accidental deletions, or system malfunctions. Regular backups are not just recommended; they are absolutely essential to ensure the safety and integrity of your important information. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of securing your data by backing it up to an external USB hard drive.

Selecting the Right External Hard Drive

The first step is to choose an appropriate external USB hard drive for your backup needs. When making your selection, consider the following:

Aim for a drive with a storage capacity of up to 20 TB, which is generally sufficient for most home and small business environments.

Look for a drive that offers a good balance between cost and storage space to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

Choose a reputable brand known for producing reliable and durable hard drives to minimize the risk of drive failure.

Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up Your Backup

Once you have your external USB hard drive ready, follow these steps to set up your backup:

1. Connect the Drive: Securely attach your external USB hard drive to your Synology NAS using a high-quality USB cable. Double-check the connection to ensure it is stable and secure, as a loose or faulty connection can lead to data transfer issues.

2. Install Necessary Applications: Open the Synology DSM Package Center on your NAS and install two essential applications: ‘Hyper Backup’ for efficient backup management and ‘Xfat Access’ to ensure compatibility across different operating systems.

3. Format the Drive: To guarantee accessibility from both Windows and Mac systems, format your external hard drive to the Xfat file system. This step is crucial for seamless cross-platform compatibility.

Configuring Your Backup Settings

With your external drive connected and formatted, it’s time to configure your backup settings:

1. Initialize Hyper Backup: Launch the Hyper Backup application on your Synology NAS. Create a new backup task and select your external USB drive as the destination for your backup.

2. Select Data to Backup: Choose the specific folders, files, or entire applications that you want to include in your backup. Be selective and prioritize your most critical data to optimize storage space and backup efficiency.

3. Choose Backup Versions: Decide whether you want to maintain a single backup version for simplicity or keep multiple versions to preserve historical snapshots of your data. Multiple versions allow you to recover data from different points in time but require more storage space.

Securing Your Backup Data

To protect your backup from unauthorized access, activate client-side encryption. This feature ensures that your data remains secure even if your external drive falls into the wrong hands. However, it is crucial to remember and safely store your encryption password, as losing it will render your backup inaccessible.

Automating Your Backup Schedule

Set up automatic backup schedules that align with your data usage patterns and backup requirements. Whether you choose to run backups daily, weekly, or monthly, consistency is key to maintaining the protection of your data over time. Automate your backups to ensure they run regularly without requiring manual intervention.

Maintaining and Restoring Your Backups

Regularly verify the integrity of your backups to ensure they are functioning correctly. Use Synology’s Hyper Backup Explorer to restore individual files or entire folders if any issues arise with your NAS. Periodically test the restoration process to confirm that you can quickly and efficiently recover your data when needed.

By following these steps and best practices, you can establish a robust and reliable backup system for your Synology NAS using an external USB hard drive. Regular maintenance, updates, and checks on your backup system will further enhance its effectiveness and ensure the long-term protection of your valuable data.

Video Credit: SpaceRex



