SSD vs HDD NAS storage compared which is best?

If you are building a network attached storage system or purchasing one off-the-shelf and need to equip it with storage drives you might be considering SSD vs HDD. What the differences are between solid-state drive (SSD) and hard disk drive (HDD) when used in a NAS and more. You will be pleased to know that this quick guide provides an overview of the pros and cons of both examining speed, performance and which is the best when the worst occurs.

When building or equipping a Network Attached Storage (NAS) system with storage, the debate between Solid State Drives (SSDs) and Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) is a hot topic and revolves around the pros and cons of using SSDs versus HDDs in a NAS system. Over the past three years, SSDs have become significantly more affordable, with prices dropping by almost 50%. This price drop has made an all-SSD NAS a viable option for many people’s budgets. For instance, a 4TB SATA SSD can now be purchased for $220.

In terms of performance, SATA SSDs and SATA hard drives do not have a significant throughput difference for sequentially reading and writing files. However, SSDs significantly outperform hard drives in terms of random reads and writes. Basic SATA SSDs have about 100 times the random read and write speed of a mechanical hard drive. This makes SSDs particularly beneficial for tasks that involve randomly accessing files on the NAS, such as running a Synology Drive database or when multiple users are accessing the NAS.

However, hard drives currently offer higher storage capacity than SSDs. The highest capacity hard drive available is 22TB, compared to the maximum 8TB SATA SSD. Furthermore, hard drives are cheaper per terabyte than SSDs, offering three to five times the overall storage capacity.

In terms of longevity and reliability, SSDs have made significant strides. It has become increasingly unlikely for an SSD to fail due to flash cell death. Additionally, SSDs have lower power draw and noise levels than hard drives, making them ideal for silent NAS builds.

The use of NVMe SSDs in NAS systems has also been a point of interest. NVMe SSD caching can be used to combine the benefits of SSDs and hard drives, with frequently accessed files being loaded onto the SSD for faster access. Some Synology models now allow NVMe drives to be used as storage drives, but only with Synology-branded drives. However, it’s important to note that NVMe SSDs are not hot-swappable in enterprise settings, unlike SATA SSDs and hard drives. The hot swap ability of SSDs and hard drives is another crucial factor to consider. While SATA SSDs and hard drives are hot-swappable, NVMe SSDs are not, which could be a limitation in enterprise settings.

The use of all-SSD NAS is becoming increasingly viable and is expected to become the norm in the future. The decreasing cost of SSDs, their performance advantages, and improved longevity make them an attractive option. However, the higher storage capacity and lower cost per terabyte of hard drives cannot be overlooked. As with any technology decision, the choice between SSDs and HDDs in a NAS system should be based on individual needs and circumstances.



