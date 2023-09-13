Xpanstor 4 NAS storage capacity expander

ASUSTOR has announced the launch of the Xpanstor 4 NAS expander, a four-bay expansion unit that can be quickly attached to an existing network attached storage device to expand its capacity. The Xpanstor 4 employs USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C technology, which doubles connection speeds from the previous 5 Gbps to an impressive 10 Gbps.

This increase in speed is a game-changer, allowing for faster data transfer and improved overall performance. Moreover, the device is backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1, ensuring it can work seamlessly with older devices.

One of the key features of the Xpanstor 4 is its support for MyArchive cold backup technology. This technology allows for the storage of large amounts of data that is not frequently accessed, providing an efficient solution for long-term data preservation. The Xpanstor 4 takes this a step further by including scheduling for 3-2-1 backups, a strategy that involves keeping three copies of your data, stored on two different types of media, with one copy stored offsite. This ensures that data is not only preserved but also protected against loss.

Xpanstor 4 NAS storage expander

Energy efficiency and longevity are also at the forefront of the Xpanstor 4’s design. The unit enters sleep mode and dims its lights when the connected NAS enters sleep mode or shuts down. This not only saves energy but also extends the life of the hard drive. Additionally, the smart fan design adjusts speeds according to hard drive temperatures, striking a balance between performance and noise.

The Xpanstor 4 is designed with user convenience in mind. It includes a specially designed cable to secure it to the device and prevent accidental disconnection. Furthermore, it is equipped with four hot-swappable hard drive bays, allowing it to be used like any other drive in ADM. This flexibility extends to the various ways the Xpanstor can be used, including using the extra bays as MyArchive backups or RAID volumes.

The device supports 4x 3½” or 2½” Hard drives or SSDs and supports a variety of RAID configurations, including single disk, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, and RAID 10. This versatility allows users to choose the configuration that best suits their needs, whether it’s for personal use or for a business. The Xpanstor 4 comes with a three-year warranty, a testament to ASUSTOR’s confidence in the durability and reliability of the device. This provides users with peace of mind, knowing that their investment is protected.

The Xpanstor 4 is a robust and versatile expansion unit that offers increased speeds, efficient backup technology, energy-saving features, and a variety of storage options. Its launch marks a significant advancement in the field of data storage, offering users a reliable and efficient solution for their storage needs.

Xpanstor 4 NAS storage expander specifications:

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C @ 10 Gbps

Plug and Play

Supports MyArchive Cold Storage Technology

Sleeps when your NAS sleeps or shuts down

Intelligent fan control

Supports 4x 3½” or 2½” Hard drives or SSDs

Supports hot-swapping

Supports single disk, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10

Source : ASUSTOR



