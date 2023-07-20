AS54 NAS Series designed for gamers, streamers and content creators

ASUSTOR has this week introduced a new network attached storage (NAS) solution specifically aimed at gamers, streamers and content creators. The tech company recently rolled out its brand new gaming-inspired AS54 series, a NAS line that encompasses both the AS5402T and AS5404T gaming NAS models. What’s exciting about these is their unique balance between robust performance and affordability.

The AS5402T and AS5404T gaming NAS models are priced at $369 and $529 respectively. With a myriad of features designed to enhance your gaming experience and a price tag that doesn’t break the bank, the AS54 series is certainly an attractive addition to ASUSTOR’s repertoire.

Gaming NAS processing power

Revving under the hood of the AS54 series is Intel’s newest 10 nm Celeron N5105 Quad-Core processor, which can turbo boost up to a remarkable 2.9 GHz. What this means for users is a performance upgrade of a significant 31% compared to the preceding Celeron CPUs. This enhancement ensures that your applications run smoother and your games load quicker, allowing for a more seamless experience.

AS5404T

Quad-Core 10 nm Intel Celeron N5105 CPU

4x M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs

4 GB of DDR4-2933 RAM

Dual 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 at 10 Gbps

HDMI 2.0b

Aesthetically pleasing M.2 SSD heat dissipation thermal vents

Enjoy, download, upload and stream content with 4K transcoding

Supports Wake on LAN and Wake on WAN

The AS54 gaming NAS isn’t just about speed, it also offers a robust 4 GB DDR4-2933 RAM. In comparison to DDR4-2400, you’re getting an enhanced performance of approximately 20%. This translates to better response times and smoother multitasking capabilities, keeping up with your gaming demands without breaking a sweat.

M.2 slots for NVMe SSD

What’s the use of all this power if you don’t have ample storage space? ASUSTOR seems to have thought of this too. The AS54 series comes equipped with four M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, utilizing PCIe 3.0 to ensure high-speed data read and write operations. This clever addition lets you use SSDs for system storage, caching, or a combination of both, boosting data access speed across various volume types.

10 Gbps NAS Connectivity

Dual 2.5-Gigabit network ports incorporated into the AS54 gaming NAS range provide support for both Link Aggregation and SMB Multichannel. You can expect read speeds of up to 576 MB/s and write speeds reaching 566 MB/s. The series also includes three USB 3.2 Gen2x1 ports, offering a remarkable performance of up to 10 Gbps. That’s double the performance of USB 3.2 Gen1x1, allowing for quick file transfers and smoother gaming experiences.

ASUSTOR ensures that your visual experience isn’t compromised. The AS54 series supports 10-bit 4K H.265 decoding streaming through its integrated GPU. Plus, it also supports video output and playback via the included HDMI port. So, whether you’re gaming or streaming your favorite series, you’re guaranteed a visually delightful experience.

ADM 4.2

The AS54 gaming NAS series comes with the improved ADM 4.2, an upgrade that brings in a slew of new features. This includes a new quick guide feature, two-way share links for file sharing to and from your ASUSTOR NAS, and MyArchive. It also introduces an automatic mount and unmount feature, DNS Challenge format, and support for WireGuard VPN clients, making for an enhanced and secure user experience.

Compared to the AS52 and AS53 series, the AS54 series has ramped up its game by doubling the maximum memory support and USB performance. Additionally, the design includes extra heat dissipation holes in the chassis, helping to prevent overheating, thereby enhancing the lifespan of the SSDs.

Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast looking for high-performance storage or a regular user seeking a robust, efficient NAS solution, ASUSTOR’s new gaming-inspired AS54 series promises a perfect blend of power and affordability.

Source : ASUSTOR



