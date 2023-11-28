How to add Plex hardware transcoding to your Synology NAS for smoother playback

If you own a Synology NAS and use it as a media centre or are thinking of doing so, you might be interested in a new tutorial created by SpaceRex. Which shows you how to add Plex hardware transcoding using the ZimaBoard single board computer. If you are looking to get the most from your home media server one of the key features to focus on for smooth video streaming is hardware transcoding, which allows videos to play seamlessly across various devices, each with their own playback capabilities.

This guide will take you through the process of equipping your media server with hardware transcoding using the ZimaBoard mini PC together with a NAS (Network-Attached Storage) solution such as those provided by Synology. Explaining the importance of Intel CPUs and the Intel Quick Sync feature in the transcoding process.

What is hardware transcoding?

Hardware transcoding unlike software transcoding, relies on the server’s CPU to convert media files into different formats, hardware transcoding offloads this intensive task to a dedicated component within the CPU or GPU, in this case the ZimaBoard. This helps to reduce the strain on the CPU and ensures smoother playback for devices that require transcoded media.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Synology NAS systems :

Media servers, such as Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin, serve as the operating system and provide the foundations of your home entertainment system, managing and streaming your media files to a variety of devices. NAS devices are the cornerstone of your media storage, known for their dependability and accessibility. However, it’s crucial to recognize that not all NAS devices are created equal when it comes to their transcoding capabilities.

ZimaBoard

The ZimaBoard is a powerful, compact single-board computer that can significantly enhance your media server’s transcoding efficiency. Equipped with an Intel CPU that supports Intel Quick Sync, the ZimaBoard is specifically designed for video transcoding, making it an excellent option for media enthusiasts.

Intel CPUs are renowned for their Quick Sync Video technology, which accelerates video encoding and decoding. This is particularly beneficial in Plex servers, where it allows for the transcoding of multiple streams simultaneously without overburdening the CPU. Security is a paramount concern when configuring your media server. By changing default usernames and passwords and ensuring secure SSH access, you protect your system from unauthorized access and potential security risks.

Plex hardware transcoding

When comparing Intel and AMD CPUs from a transcoding standpoint, it’s worth noting that AMD CPUs often lack the integrated GPU that’s crucial for hardware transcoding in Plex. This is where the ZimaBoard, with its Intel CPU, becomes a vital component for enhancing your media server setup.

To incorporate the ZimaBoard into your Plex Media Server, you’ll use SSH (Secure Shell), a protocol that creates a secure connection over an unsecured network. Once you’ve established this connection, you can link the ZimaBoard with your Synology NAS, providing smooth access to your media for transcoding purposes.

The amount of RAM in your ZimaBoard plays a significant role in its transcoding capabilities. Sufficient RAM allows the board to handle multiple transcoding tasks at once, leading to a seamless streaming experience for users. It’s also important to set up a dedicated user account for your ZimaBoard on the NAS and to correctly mount the shared media folders. This step is crucial for both performance and security, as it gives the ZimaBoard the necessary permissions to access and transcode media files on the NAS.

By following the handy guide created by SpaceRex , you can skillfully set up and configure Plex Media Server on a ZimaBoard, tapping into the benefits of efficient hardware transcoding. This takes the pressure off your NAS device, resulting in a more responsive and powerful media server that provides an improved streaming experience to all your devices. With the right setup, your media server will be well-prepared to handle the demands of high-quality video transcoding, making your digital entertainment experience smooth and easily accessible.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals