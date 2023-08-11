Synology DiskStation DS224+ and DS124 NAS storage launches

Synology has unveiled two new NAS storage solutions this week, making available the, DiskStation DS224+ and DS124. These devices, designed with professionals, small teams, and edge deployments in mind, are powered by the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, offering a seamless user experience.

The DS224+ and DS124 are not just storage devices, but comprehensive tools for data protection and management. They provide remote file access and physical property monitoring, making them a versatile choice for businesses and professionals. Synology Drive, a feature of these devices, offers intuitive file management and sharing, transforming them into private cloud solutions with advanced privacy controls.

One of the standout features of the DS224+ and DS124 is their versatile backup options. Users can back up workstations, laptops, and mobile devices either continuously or manually, ensuring data is always secure and accessible. Moreover, users can create backups of folders, system settings, and software packages stored on their Synology device. These backups can be stored in the cloud, on secondary Synology systems, or on external devices, providing a range of options to suit different user needs.

Synology DiskStation DS224+ NAS

The DS224+ and DS124 are more than just storage devices; they also support over 8,300 validated IP cameras and ONVIF devices. This capability transforms them into powerful surveillance management and recording platforms, adding another layer of functionality to these versatile devices.

The DS224+ is specifically designed as an edge deployment solution for small to moderate-sized teams. It offers one drive of data redundancy in a RAID configuration or two drive bays for storage, providing flexibility based on user requirements. On the other hand, the DS124 is designed to help small business owners and professionals consolidate their data. With mobile apps for Synology Photos and Synology Drive, users can easily back up and synchronize files.

The DS124’s small desktop form factor and low power consumption make it an ideal choice for entrepreneurs, business owners, and freelance creative professionals. It combines functionality, efficiency, and convenience in a compact package, making it a valuable addition to any professional setup.

In conclusion, the launch of the Synology DiskStation DS224+ and DS124 marks a significant advancement in data storage solutions. With their comprehensive tools for data protection and management, versatile backup options, and support for thousands of IP cameras and ONVIF devices, these devices offer a powerful and flexible solution for professionals and small teams.

Source: Synology



