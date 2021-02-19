Synology M.2 NVMe SSDs and 10/25GbE high capacity network card unveiled



Network attached storage manufacturer Synology has unveiled a new range of enterprise M.2 NVMe SSD storage specifically designed for the companies range of Synology NAS systems. The E10G21-F2, E25G21-F2, SNV3400-800G, and SNV3500-800G are available starting today from Synology resellers worldwide and have been created to boost the I/O performance of your Synology NAS.

Together with its new 10/25GbE network cards the 800 GB models for the SNV3400 M.2 2280 and SNV3500 M.2 22110 NVMe SSD ranges are designed to enablet users with larger data sets cache more data, providing higher and more consistent performance improvements over HDD-based arrays. The dual-port 10GbE SFP+ E10G21-F2 compliments the existing lineup of high-speed NICs, while the dual-port 25GbE SFP28 E25G21-F2 provides customers with even faster 25GbE connectivity options.

“To satisfy a growing need for cost-effective but high performance and high capacity storage, we introduced our M.2 NVMe SSDs last year to specifically target cache usage,” says Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology. “Our enterprise-class drives have been well received for their reliable performance and seamless integration with our product lineup.”

“Our two new, higher-capacity models announced today will allow users with bigger pools of hot data to better reap the benefits of the NVMe SSD cache, maximizing the performance an HDD array can output in a very economical way,” Julien Chen said.

Source : Synology : TPU

