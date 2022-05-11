Synology DiskStation Manager DSM 7.1 now available

After previously being available as a beta release Synology has this week announced the availability of its new DiskStation Manager DSM 7.1 offering a wealth of new features and expanding on the latest version with even more data protection and system management capabilities. Synology DSM 7.1 adds a number of key improvements to the storage management experience for users to enjoy including the introduction of file aggregation portals, Synology has also added SMB DFS capability to enable administrators to link together multiple Synology systems.

DSM 7.1 introduces complete, bare-metal level backups of the entire system powered by Synology Active Backup for Business. Providing a way for users to replicate an image the entire Synology system, providing faster recovery if the worst should ever happen. “Full system restoration capability also introduces a quick and convenient way to deploy identically configured systems.”

Features of the new Synology DiskStation Manager DSM 7.1 include

– Active Backup for Business: bandwidth control, expanded monitoring and reporting capabilities, and support for DSM backups.

– Active Insight: centralized login activity and Hyper Backup task status monitoring, plus the ability to update monitored systems in batch.

– Synology C2 Hybrid Share: C2 server-side snapshots in addition to local file- versioning provided by Synology Drive for easier restoration.

– Directory Server: support for read-only domain controllers to improve deployment security and flexibility.

– Synology Drive: expanded indexing capabilities, revamped mobile user experience, and improved monitoring/auditing capabilities.

– MailPlus: virtual DSM support, expanded management options, importing, and migration improvements.

– Virtual Machine Manager: storage I/O performance improvements and QoS capabilities.

Synology DiskStation Manager

“DSM 7.1 is an important evolution for one of the most widely used data management platforms in the industry,” said Shamrock Ko, system product management team manager. “Building on the solid foundation we set with 7.0, we can now focus on addressing the more specific challenges that our customers identify during their day-to-day use of the platform.

The new user interface introduced in 7.0 has been further optimized by consolidating background tasks into an administrator-friendly overview. This provides greater transparency into what is happening on the system, even across different user accounts. For Synology High Availability clusters, users can now view and manage drives on both systems from a single instance of Storage Manager for easier maintenance and management.”

The Synology DSM 7.1 is now available to download from the official Download Centre by following the link below.

Source : Synology

