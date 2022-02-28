Synology DSM 7.1 beta brings major enhancements to apps and services

As well as releasing their new DSM 7.1 Beta, Synology has also launched several major enhancements to applications and services within the ecosystem. Such as Active Backup for Business: bandwidth control, expanded monitoring and reporting capabilities, and support for DSM backups, Active Insight: centralized login activity monitoring and Hyper Backup task statuses, Synology C2 Hybrid Share: server-side snapshots for better file protection, Directory Server: support for read-only domain controllers to improve deployment security and flexibility, Synology Drive: revamped mobile user experience and improved monitoring/auditing capabilities, MailPlus: Virtual DSM support, expanded management options, importing and migration improvements and Virtual Machine Manager: storage I/O performance improvements and QoS capabilities.

DSM 7.1 Beta

The latest DSM 7.1 Beta and companion applications have been made available to download this month and are part of Synology’s pre-release program. To learn more about the latest DiskStation Manager 7.1 beta release jump over to the official Synology by following the link below.

“Our constantly evolving DSM platform keeps adding capabilities to both new and existing deployments,” says Weili Lu, product manager for DSM. “The pre-release program provides a chance for us to work closely with our customers, providing early access to new features and obtaining valuable feedback in return.”

“Expanded possibilities for larger deployments, improved file sharing options, more intuitive management, and major package updates come together in a DSM that is easier than ever to monitor and protect. Efficiently back up and restore all your configurations, applications, and data in Synology DSM from one Synology NAS to another, with the power of Active Backup for Business.”

Source : Synology

