Synology SAT5210 enterprise SATA SSDs introduced

Synology has today introduced its new SAT5210 enterprise-grade SATA SSDs specifically designed for Synology servers. Delivering “class-leading consistency and dependable performance for all-flash storage and caching duties. Lifetime analytics4 are based on actual workloads, giving more accurate and convenient insight for IT teams. Future drive firmware updates5 will also be delivered directly through Synology DSM for minimal disruption” says Synology in their press released.

The new Synology SAT5210 enterprise SATA SSD provides up to 67,000 4K random write IOPS, 1.3 DWPD for 24/7 enterprise workloads together with automatic firmware updates with DSM4 and more.

Synology SAT5210 enterprise SATA SSD

“With ongoing disruptions in the supply chain, it is no surprise that vendors have started swapping components,” said Chen. “For end-users, this often means leaving much to chance when it comes to the specs of the products they receive. This is not the case with our SSDs, as stringent testing coupled with validation processes guarantee optimal operation with our own systems. “

“Synology SAT5200 SATA SSD offers stable I/O performance while reducing the latency of critical services and applications. It is built to handle mixed and intensive 24/7 workloads without compromising on endurance, providing a streamlined storage experience on Synology systems with minimal service disruptions. Engineered for demanding environments such as online transaction processing (OLTP) databases and virtualization deployments, Synology SAT5200 delivers stable high performance at up to 67,000 4K random write IOPS, allowing firms to modernize existing storage infrastructure effortlessly”

Source : Synology

