Synology all-weather AI security cameras unveiled

Synology has recently unveiled two new additions to its range of all-weather security cameras for smart surveillance in the form of the Synology BC500 and TC500 AI cameras also featuring bullet and turret form factors the two new security cameras feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and seamless integration with the Surveillance Station video management system says Synology.

The new all-weather AI security cameras feature a five megapixel sensor capable of recording 2880 x 1620 resolution at 30 frames per second. As well as featuring a 110° horizontal viewing angle, night vision up to a range of 30 meters, multi-exposure HDR capability and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use thanks to their IP67 dust and water resistance ratings.

AI security camera

“The BC500 and TC500 are excellent IP cameras for any business or organization,” said Lori Hsieh, product manager for Synology cameras. “Combining these cameras with Synology Surveillance Station provides an unparalleled user experience. From deployment to monitoring and archiving footage, advanced functionality is easy to use, ensuring that businesses’ security needs are met.”

“BC500 and TC500 are equipped with powerful on-camera AI capabilities that provide users with timely and accurate alerts for faster incident response times. Features include: People and Vehicle Detection, Intrusion Detection, and Instant Search which allows users to identify potential threats, quickly investigate areas of interest, and track down and retrieve relevant footage.”

“BC500 and TC500 are designed to integrate seamlessly with Surveillance Station. All camera configuration and network settings can be managed directly within the Synology NAS hosted environment, streamlining the setup process. In addition, Synology cameras do not require the purchase or activation of Surveillance Station device licenses for easy migration and reduction in deployment costs.”

Source : Synology





