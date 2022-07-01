Synology DiskStation DS1522+ 5 bay NAS storage solution

Synology has this week launched its new DiskStation DS1522+ network attached storage solution expanding the company’s line of Plus all-in-one multi-bay plug and play devices. The 5 bay NAS storage solution features the companies DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.1 operating system offering comprehensive collaboration and file sharing features as well as video surveillance capture and storage if required. One set up the DS1522+, will automatically carry out data backup tasks, snapshots, and replication automation to ensure files and LUNs stored on it can be backed up to other devices including cloud services if desired.

“Scalable up to 15 drive bays with two DX517 expansion units, a fully expanded DS1522+ can reliably host massive amounts of data while taking up minimal desktop or shelf space. A new network upgrade slot enables anytime 10GbE upgrades, while two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe slots can be used to speed up storage performance significantly.”

DiskStation DS1522+ 5 bay NAS

“Keeping business endpoints, emails, and critical data secured and backed up is more necessary than ever with continuous and emerging cybersecurity threats. The DS1522+, once set up, will automatically conduct data backup, snapshot, and replication automation to ensure files and LUNs stored on it can be backed up to other devices including cloud services. The DS1522+ also functions as a full-fledged video management system that provides full local data ownership. Synology’s Surveillance Station is a powerful VMS designed for businesses and is already implemented and protecting over 500,000 sites. Flexible ONVIF support and more than 8,300 validated IP cameras make deployment simple and easily suited to each location’s requirements.”

“Surveillance Station makes it easy to set up and manage up to 40 cameras on the DS1522+ with a modern and customizable interface. For larger or multiple building environments, add in floor plans and overlay Google Maps or OpenStreetMap for maximum situational awareness. Retain important footage and increase resiliency with support for backup recording servers, multi-device management (Central Management System), and even support for end-to-end encrypted, simultaneous dual recording to C2 Surveillance.”

The Synology DS1522+ 5 bay NAS storage solution is available to purchase from today from Synology partners worldwide and is priced at $700. For more details, full specifications and availability jump over to the official Synology website by following the link below.

