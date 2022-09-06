Topton NAS N1 dual-bay home NAS storage solution

Hardware manufacturer Topton has created a new home NAS storage solution featuring two storage bays and connectivity taking the form of HDMI, 4 x RJ45 network connections 3 x USB 3.2 and 3.5 mm audio connection. The home NAS measures just 19.8 cm tall by 16.2 cm wide offering a compact and affordable system that is now available to purchase from online retailers such as AliExpress for around $200. Although you will need to provide your own storage drives depending on your needs.

Home NAS

The Topton NAS N1 features two drive bays supporting 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch SATA hard drives enabling you to add up to 20TB of storage in each bay for a maximum of 40 TB of storage. Topton have also included a M.2 2280 slot that can be used for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, dual SODIMM slots enabling you to install up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, to support the 6-watt AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 2-core / 4-thread processor.

Brad Linder over on the Liliputing website explains that :

“Unlike NAS systems from companies like Synology and QNAP, which typically come with a custom operating system pre-installed, the Topton NAS N1 is said to support a range of third-party (and open source) operating systems including OpenWRT, Ubuntu, and CentOS as well as other Linux-based software.”

Source : Liliputing : TopTon : AndroidPC.es

