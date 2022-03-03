WD Red Pro 20TB NAS hard drive launches

Network attached storage owners looking to upgrade the storage capacity of their NAS may be interested to know that Western Digital has this week launched a new 20 TB version of its WD Red Pro NAS Hard Drive complete with a 512 MB cache for NI watering $500.

Designed specifically with medium or large scale business customers in mind, WD Red Pro NAS HDDs are available for up to 24-bay NAS systems. The WD Red Pro NAS drives are available in a variety of different capacities and have been engineered to o handle high-intensity workloads1 in 24×7 environments says WD.

“WD Red™ Pro NAS HDDs are equipped with a multi-axis shock sensor that automatically detects subtle shock events and dynamic fly height technology which adjusts each read-write function to compensate and protect the data. This combination of technology further protects the drives in larger 24-bay NAS environments and helps increase hard drive reliability. Engineered to handle high-intensity workloads1 in 24×7 environments, WD Red™ Pro is ideal for archiving and sharing, as well as RAID array rebuilding on extended operating systems such as ZFS or other file systems. These drives add value to your business by enabling your employees to quickly share their files and back-up folders reliably in your NAS solution.”

20TB NAS Drive

“Our exclusive advanced firmware technology, NASware 3.0, enables seamless integration, robust data protection and optimal performance for NAS systems operating under heavy demand. Built into every WD Red™ Pro hard drive, NASware 3.0’s advanced technology improves storage performance by increasing compatibility, integration, upgradeability, and reliability.”

“WD Red Pro drives with NASware technology takes the guesswork out of selecting a drive. Optimized for NAS systems, our unique algorithm balances performance and reliability in NAS and RAID environments. Simply put, a WD Red Pro drive is one of the most compatible drives available for NAS enclosures. But don’t take our word for it. WD Red Pro drives are a reflection of extensive NAS partner technology engagement and compatibility-testing. “

Source : TPU : Western Digital

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals