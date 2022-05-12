New Synology RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 router designed for high-speed secure connections

If you are searching for a new secure Wi-Fi 6 router to upgrade your home or small business network you may be interested in the new Wi-Fi 6 router unveiled by Synology this week in the form of the RT6600ax. Powered by a the companies SRM 1.3 operating system specifically designed for routers, the router has been engineered to provide improve security and more flexibility when compared to others in the market.

Features of the Synology RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 router include the ability to set up 5 separate networks, each available for mapping up to three Wi-Fi SSIDs. The latest update to Synology’s router operating system has also added a wealth of applications for web filtering, traffic control, and remote access to the new generation of Synology routers.

Synology Wi-Fi 6 router

“Snology’s first Wi-Fi 6-certified router, RT6600ax delivers more reliable Wi-Fi thanks to better data encoding, beamforming, scheduling, and signal isolation. A 2.5 GbE port configurable for WAN or LAN deployment enables users to leverage Multi-Gig internet connections or high-performance devices such as a NAS, as well as a high-speed wireless backhaul. Fast connection speeds and snappy operations are powered by a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, even with multiple devices connected and all features enabled.”

“Parental control features include limiting internet usage time (either on a schedule or according to a quota-based system), and filtering out entire categories of websites or specific domains through allowing/blocklists. It also restricts inappropriate search results with safe search options for YouTube, Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. Security is enhanced by network-wide threat blocking through DNS & IP Threat Intelligence Database and support for Google Safe Browsing.”

Source : Synology

