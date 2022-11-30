Team Group has introduced its new T-Create Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 and V60 memory cards, offering reading and writing speeds of up to 300MB/s and 260MB/s for “undisrupted recordation of every moment“. Supports 8K and 4K videography the memory cards have been created to provide users with “exceptional performance and trustworthiness”. Backward compatible with UHS-I and most videography devices used among creators the new T-Create Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 memory cards come with a 5-year warranty and data recovery for dual-protection and are available in capacities of 512GB, 256GB, 128GB, 64GB.

SDXC memory cards

“The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 Memory Card is rated at UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 60 (V60) and also has excellent read and write speeds of up to 280 MB/s and 180 MB/s, respectively. Whether for snapping photos of people, static objects, or landscapes with the finest details; or record 8K, 4K, or Ultra-HD motion pictures, the T-CREATE EXPERT V60 Memory Card can fully meet the needs of both photography and videography enthusiasts.

In consideration of the varied environments visual media creators work in, the EXPERT V90 and V60 Memory Cards have been designed from the ground up for superb durability. Both are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance and have passed rigorous tests for shock, vibration, X-ray, and extreme temperature resistance, accompanying creators to record life’s beauty in challenging places ranging from underwater to high mountains.”

“The T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 and V60 Memory Cards are backward compatible with UHS-I cameras, video cameras, and card reader devices and have been verified to work with various high-end cameras. They also come with a comprehensive 5-year warranty and data rescue service, providing creators with the most secure data storage experience.

The T-CREATE EXPERT V90 Memory Card is available in capacities ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB while the EXPERT V60 Memory Card comes with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB to fit the various needs of visual media creators. They will first be released in Amazon’s North American stores at the end of December. For detailed sales information, please stay tuned to the latest news on Team Group’s official website and social media channels.”

Source : Team Group





