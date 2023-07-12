Synology discontinues server-side AAC transcoding

Synology recently announced a significant improvement to its core DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. Effective 1 August 2023, server-side transcoding with AAC codec will be discontinued for all DSM versions. The decision was made as part of Synology’s commitment to continuously optimize its products.

Customers will be able to experience the benefits of a leaner operating system on their Synology systems. This will result in a more streamlined and efficient user experience, as they will no longer need to spend time downloading and installing additional applications.

With this new operating system, users will have more time to focus on their work or leisure activities, without worrying about the hassle of managing their system’s software. This will ultimately lead to greater productivity and satisfaction among Synology’s customer base, as they will be able to fully utilize their system’s capabilities with ease and simplicity, explain Synology.

Synology server-side AAC transcoding discontinued

“This is a small but important enhancement for DSM,” said Eason Chang, product manager for Synology’s multimedia and photo management solutions. “Our customers will benefit from a leaner operating system going forward, removing the need to download and install additional applications on their Synology systems.”

In recent years, AAC-encoded content has become the norm with modern digital media and can be natively played back on virtually any device, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. As a result, server-side support for transcoding has become redundant and is no longer required.

However, Synology is not resting on its laurels. The company is always seeking to remain at the forefront of data management, innovating and adapting to ever-evolving technologies. Synology continues to bring new possibilities to the table, including solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure. All of these solutions are designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

