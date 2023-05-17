Synology DiskStation DS423 4-bay NAS can support up to 30 cameras

This week Synology has introduced a new addition to their ever expanding range of network attached storage solutions in the form of the DiskStation DS423. If you are thinking of using the NAS for security systems you will be pleased to know that Synology says that users can easily set up and manage up to 30 cameras on the DS423.

The DS423, offers a colossal 72 terabytes of raw data storage, and makes a powerful solution for remote workers and small businesses. As a centralized data hub, it’s designed to consolidate and manage data, providing access to a suite of essential data management applications by Synology.

At the heart of the DS423 is Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. It’s more than a file storage system; DSM is a digital ally, enabling data organization, protection, and cross-location collaboration. Additionally, it brings video surveillance capabilities to the table, boosting your premises’ security.

The DSM employs the advanced Btrfs file system, which is akin to a secret weapon against data corruption with its file self-healing feature. Furthermore, its point-in-time snapshots allow for reversing any unintentional or malicious changes to your data. Thus, the DS423 isn’t just about storage—it’s a comprehensive data management solution that ensures your data is secure, organized, and always accessible.

“With support for a maximum 72 TB of raw storage, the DS423’s size and capacity make it perfect for remote employees or small businesses looking to consolidate data onto a centralized platform and gain access to Synology’s essential data management applications.

