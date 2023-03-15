Synology DiskStation DS423+ 4-bay NAS storage solution

Synology has introduced a new network attached storage solution to its ever expanding range of systems announcing the imminent availability of the 4-bay Synology DiskStation DS423+. Designed for home and small business use the NAS storage comes installed with the Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system and offers a maximum storage capacity of 72 TB.

The DS423+ NAS storage solution is equipped with dual M.2 NVMe slots, that can be used to either enable fast flash caching or create SSD storage volumes without occupying standard drive bays. “SSD storage pools are ideal for workloads that require low latency and high random write performance, while SSD cache volumes can significantly boost I/O performance on slower HDD volumes” explained Synology. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The new DS423+ offers exceptional value to users with limited storage requirements,” said Anya Lin, Product Manager at Synology. “It boasts 21% faster photo indexing over its predecessor, among other performance improvements, and continues to offer the comprehensive and robust features that our customers have come to rely on.”

NAS storage solution

“The DS423+ delivers intuitive file management and sharing with Synology Drive, which combines cross-platform file access with the privacy offered by on-premises storage. For teams working remotely and businesses operating across multiple locations, site-to-site file syncing is available to mirror content between Synology devices. Hybrid cloud capabilities provided by Synology Hybrid Share allow users to merge the benefits of on-premises and cloud by storing cold data in the cloud while keeping frequently accessed files cached on the local device for access at LAN speeds.”

“Ensuring that critical data is always protected against modern cybersecurity threats is essential to avoid irreversible loss of valuable information. Synology’s Active Backup Suite allows IT infrastructure, such as Windows and Linux systems, Hyper-V/VMware VMs, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace accounts, to be safely backed up onto the DS423+ and easily restored when needed.”

Source : Synology





