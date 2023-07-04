8 ChatGPT tricks to improve your productivity

As more and more people use ChatGPT to help improve their efficiency what’s of tips and tricks are being generated on how you can improve your productivity. YouTuber Jeff Su recently published an interesting video on 8 ChatGPT tips that allow you to transform boring task that could have taken you a few hours to complete in just a few minutes. The video bedded below covers everything from writing a concise yet compelling self evaluation to developing a 90 day personal development plan for interns.

As always the tips and tricks are only for guidance and you can customize each to suit your personal project, problem or productivity workflow. Providing a more efficient way of handling those tedious and boring everyday tasks you might have to do at work or home.

Improve your productivity using ChatGPT

ChatGPT can be a powerful tool for enhancing productivity in various aspects of your professional life. One of the key ways to utilize it is for self-evaluation writing. Instead of spending hours trying to articulate your contributions and align them with your company’s key attributes, you can provide ChatGPT with the definitions of these attributes and a summary of your work. The AI can then generate a compelling self-evaluation, saving you time and effort.

Another way to boost productivity with ChatGPT is by using it to create onboarding plans for new hires. By providing the AI with your role, key performance indicators, and the SMART framework, it can generate a robust 30-60-90 day onboarding plan. This not only leaves a strong first impression but also helps you hit the ground running in your new role.

ChatGPT can also be a valuable tool for crafting high-quality project briefs. By providing the AI with the necessary information about your project, it can generate a structured brief that includes the background, project objectives, success metrics, timeline, and target audience. This can save you a significant amount of time and ensure that everyone involved in the project is on the same page.

Self-Evaluation Writing: ChatGPT can assist in writing a compelling self-evaluation that aligns with the company’s key attributes. By providing the AI with the definitions of these attributes and a summary of your contributions, it can generate a tailored evaluation. Onboarding Plan Creation: For new hires, ChatGPT can help create a robust 30-60-90 day onboarding plan using the SMART framework. This plan can leave a strong first impression and help new employees hit the ground running. Project Brief Crafting: ChatGPT can aid in crafting a high-quality project brief for cross-functional events. It can generate a structured brief that includes background, project objectives, success metrics, timeline, and target audience. Feedback Analysis: ChatGPT can analyze feedback from various sources and derive actionable insights for future projects. It can categorize feedback based on which teams should follow up and provide key takeaways. Presentation Preparation: ChatGPT can help prepare captivating presentations by bridging the gap between your content and the audience’s interests. It can generate impactful, actionable, and innovative ideas to make the presentation more relevant and engaging. LinkedIn Post Creation: ChatGPT can convert lengthy articles into concise LinkedIn posts for greater engagement. It can condense long-form content into valuable summaries that deliver immediate value to your audience. Personal Development Plan for Interns: ChatGPT can help interns develop a 30-60-90 day personal development plan. This plan can help interns aspiring to become full-time employees demonstrate their work ethic and attitude. Team-Building Activities Brainstorming: ChatGPT can brainstorm inclusive team-building activities suitable for diverse interests and backgrounds. It can generate creative suggestions for engaging activities that strengthen team bonding.

ChatGPT can be a powerful tool for enhancing productivity in various aspects of your professional life. By leveraging its capabilities, you can save time, improve the quality of your work, and focus on what matters most.

Other articles you may find interesting on the subject of ChatGPT:

Source : Jeff Su



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals