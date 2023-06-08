How to write the best ChatGPT prompts

If you have been using ChatGPT but receiving mediocre results or answers that might not be specific enough to your requests there are lots of ways you can tailor your requests to ChatGPT using prompts. This guide will show you how to write and build the best ChatGPT prompts possible allowing you to get the most from your requests, questions and topics.

The AI language model developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is trained on a diverse array of internet text. But what really sets it apart is its ability to produce human-like text responses that are contextually relevant, making it a powerful tool in the realm of conversational AI. However, it’s important to note that while it can be exceptionally precise, ChatGPT is only as effective as the prompts it receives. If you’re looking to improve your prompts and hence your results, there are several things to keep in mind when asking ChatGPT questions.

The best ChatGPT prompts

If you’re uncertain about how to create the best ChatGPT prompts, it’s crucial to understand your intended purpose. What do you hope to achieve from your conversation? Are you seeking detailed information, requiring a solution to a specific problem, or simply engaging in casual conversation? Being explicit about your intention will inform the design of your prompts.

[Context] + [Specific Information] + [Intent/Goal] + [Response Format (if needed)] = Perfect ChatGPT Prompt

You can even ask ChatGPT to create prompts for you such as using “What are the absolute coolest, most mind-blowing, out of the box, ChatGPT prompts that will really show off the power of ChatGPT? Give me 10”

Examples :

Simple Prompt: “Tell me about AI.”

More Effective: “Can you explain the concept of artificial intelligence and describe its key applications in the healthcare industry?”

Simple Prompt: “Explain climate change.”

More Effective: “What are the main human activities contributing to climate change, and what can be the potential global impacts?”

Simple Prompt: “How does a computer work?”

More Effective: “Can you break down the function of a computer’s central processing unit (CPU) and how it interacts with memory components?”

Simple Prompt: “Describe literature.”

More Effective: “What are the defining characteristics and major works of the Romantic period in English literature?”

Simple Prompt: “Talk about philosophy.”

More Effective: “Could you provide an overview of existentialism, including its main proponents and their key ideas?”

Simple Prompt: “Discuss cooking.”

More Effective: “Can you provide step-by-step instructions on how to prepare a traditional French Coq au Vin?”

Remember, specificity and context are your allies when creating effective prompts for ChatGPT. These examples should give you a clearer understanding of how to design your prompts for more accurate and detailed responses. But there are also a few more pointers below to help you expand even further and more examples.

Craft full, contextual prompts

While ChatGPT can understand and respond to a variety of inputs, it thrives on context-rich prompts. If you would like to improve the quality of the output, ensure you are providing it with a clear, detailed query. It’s similar to having a conversation with a human – the more information you provide, the more accurate and useful the response.

Keep it conversational

While crafting your prompts, it’s crucial to remember that ChatGPT is built for conversation. A colloquial, conversational tone typically yields the best results. Simply follow the steps below to achieve this:

Begin your conversation by introducing your topic. Engage ChatGPT as though it’s a knowledgeable friend. Guide the conversation by adding relevant details.

Experiment and iterate

Not getting the desired result on your first attempt? Fear not. Part of the process is iterative, and each interaction is an opportunity for improvement. Experiment with different phrasings, try adding or removing details, and see how ChatGPT responds. You will be pleased to know that with a bit of practice and patience, your prompts will yield better and better results.

Building the best Chat GPT prompts possible

One of the most valuable tips on how to create the best ChatGPT prompts is to be specific and direct. The clearer and more direct your prompt, the more likely you are to receive a satisfactory response. here are some more examples to help you craft and build the best GPT prompts possible.

Simple Prompt: “Write an essay.”

More Effective: “Could you draft an introductory paragraph for an argumentative essay on the topic of renewable energy, with the thesis arguing for increased investment in solar and wind technologies?”

Simple Prompt: “What is a persuasive essay?”

More Effective: “What are the key elements to include in a persuasive essay, and could you illustrate with an example related to the importance of recycling?”

Simple Prompt: “How do I write better?”

More Effective: “What are some strategies for improving the clarity and cohesion of my writing in academic essays?”

Simple Prompt: “I need help with writing.”

More Effective: “Can you provide feedback on the coherence and structure of my argument in this essay about the causes of World War II?” (Make sure to include the relevant text.)

Simple Prompt: “What is psychology?”

More Effective: “Can you explain the fundamental principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and how it is used in treating mental health disorders?”

Simple Prompt: “What is history?”

More Effective: “Can you describe the main events and significance of the French Revolution, including its impact on modern democratic movements?”

Simple Prompt: “How do cars work?”

More Effective: “Could you explain the operation of a hybrid vehicle’s engine, particularly how it balances the use of gasoline and electricity?”

Simple Prompt: “Explain physics.”

More Effective: “Can you clarify the concept of quantum entanglement in quantum physics, including its implications for information transfer?”

Simple Prompt: “Describe exercise.”

More Effective: “What are the physiological benefits of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) compared to traditional endurance training, and what precautions should one take?”

Simple Prompt: “Discuss art.”

More Effective: “Can you describe the evolution and characteristics of the Impressionist movement in art history, including some of the key artists and works from this period?”

Using these examples you should have a much better understanding of how to build the best ChatGPT prompt. Don’t forget you can make your prompts as complex as possible and they can even be as long as an A4 piece of paper. But it is worth remembering that ChatGPT is still in its development stage and some prompts you might ask in more complex requests might not be carried out or implemented.

Advanced ChatGPT prompts for research using OpenAi Playgrounds

Summarizing and Analysis:

“Summarize the main arguments in this article/abstract:”

“Analyze the strengths and weaknesses of this methodology:”

“Compare and contrast [theory A] and [theory B] in the context of [field]:”

“Identify the key findings and implications of this research paper:”

“Describe the theoretical framework of this study and how it relates to the findings:”

Research Questions and Gaps:

“List potential research questions related to [topic]:”

“Identify gaps in the literature on [topic]:”

“Generate a list of research hypotheses related to [topic]:”

“Identify potential areas for future research in the context of this article/abstract:”

“Suggest novel applications of [theory/concept] within [field]:”

Methodology and Techniques:

“What are the limitations of using [statistical method] in [research context]?”

“Create a recipie for the methods used in this [paper/thesis]”

“Suggest interdisciplinary approaches to [research question/problem]:”

“Explain how [qualitative/quantitative] research methods can be used to address [research question]:”

“Describe the advantages of using a mixed-methods approach for studying [topic]:”

“Recommend best practices for data collection and analysis in [field/research context]:”

However with the guidance provided in this article and a bit of practice, you’ll soon be engaging in more fulfilling interactions with ChatGPT. So go ahead, try out a few new prompt strategies, and watch your conversations with ChatGPT reach new heights.

