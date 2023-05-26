Even though everyone seems to be talking about ChatGPT, the new artificial intelligence service created by the team over at OpenAI, there are plenty of other applications and services using AI in creative ways. Below are just a few of the services that might be worth more investigation, offering everything from storytelling to image video manipulation and image creation. Check out the list below or watch the video for a quick overview of the ChatGPT alternatives and similar services currently available. Most of which are free to use with paid premium access on some.

AI alternatives to ChatGPT

Google Bard

Obviously the biggest and most interesting alternative to ChatGPT is Google’s artificial intelligence which is currently still under development but is now available to use. Google Bard is a large language model chatbot developed by Google AI. It is based on the LaMDA family of large language models and later the PaLM LLM. Bard was initially released on March 21, 2023, and is currently available in English, Japanese, and Korean.

Bard is trained on a massive dataset of text and code, and can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. It is still under development, but has learned to perform many kinds of tasks.

bard.google.com

Vidyo

Vidyo.ai is an AI-powered content repurposing tool that helps you create shorter, more engaging videos from your existing content. It can automatically identify the most important moments in your video and create short clips that are perfect for social media, email, and other platforms. Vidyo.ai also offers a variety of features that allow you to customize your videos, including adding text, images, and music.

vidyo.ai

Beatoven

Beatoven.ai is an AI-powered music generation tool that helps you create music for your videos and podcasts. It uses advanced AI music generation techniques to generate unique mood-based music to suit every part of the video.

beatoven.ai

Flair

Flair.ai is an AI-powered design tool that generates high-end product photography in minutes. It is a cloud-based platform that allows users to create high-quality product images without the need for professional photography equipment or skills.

flair.ai

Scribble Diffusion

Scribble Diffusion is an open-source project from Replicate and takes the form of a web application that uses artificial intelligence to generate images from text and scribbles. It is based on the Diffusion Models, which are a type of a generative model that can be used to create images from scratch. To use Scribble Diffusion, you first need to provide some text and scribbles. The text can be anything you want, such as a description of an image, a prompt, or a title.

scribblediffusion.com

Runwayml

Advancing creativity with artificial intelligence.

RunwayML, which is a platform that allows users to create and publish machine learning models with no coding experience. RunwayML offers a variety of pre-trained models that can be used for a variety of tasks, such as generating images, translating languages, and writing different kinds of creative content. Users can also train their own models using RunwayML’s easy-to-use interface.

Another popular tool from Runway is Runway Graphics, which is a suite of tools that helps users to create and edit videos using AI. Runway Graphics offers a variety of features that can be used to automate tasks, such as removing backgrounds, inpainting objects, and adding text and music.

https://runwayml.com/

Tome

The new era of storytelling

Tome is a storytelling platform that uses artificial intelligence to help users create engaging and interactive stories. Tome combines a fluid, interactive canvas with an AI storytelling partner so you can create and share immersive narratives that look great on any device. Tome is a great tool for anyone who wants to tell a story. It is easy to use and offers a variety of features that can help you create stories that are both visually appealing and engaging.

tome.app



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals