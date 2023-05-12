Learn how to use ChatGPT in new Masterclass

If you are looking to learn more about the latest artificial intelligence and how it can be used to enhance your workflow or lifestyle. You might be interested in a new masterclass created by the team over at Eduonix Learning Solutions specifically designed to help you learn how to use ChatGPT and its cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Launched via Kickstarter the course consists of six modules taking you through the basics and then showing you how it can be used for marketing, business, programming, productivity and more. Early bird backing offers are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Are you aware of the latest developments in the world of AI? Have you ever wondered what it would be like if we could automate tasks and streamline your coding projects? Want to create more effective marketing campaigns & boost your business to newer heights with minimum effort?” Do you wish you had a virtual assistant to help you with your work and learning needs?”

Unlocking the potential of ChatGPT: A new Masterclass

“ChatGPT Masterclass will have 6 different modules to cater to everyone’s needs. Whether you’re a business owner, a marketer, a coder, a non-coder, or just looking to learn and upskill yourself, this ChatGPT Masterclass has got you covered. Each Module is designed to provide you with the skills and knowledge you need to succeed in your chosen field, and is tailored to your unique learning style and preferences.”

If the Eduonix Learning Solutions crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Eduonix Learning Solutions learn how to use ChatGPT project take in the promotional video below.

“ChatGPT Masterclass is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the potential applications of ChatGPT and how it can be used to streamline workflows, generate content more efficiently, and improve customer engagement and interaction. Whether you are a professional in various industries, a content creator, a developer, a researcher, a student or an entrepreneur, this program provides the knowledge and skills needed to leverage ChatGPT and innovate in your respective fields.

With the versatility of ChatGPT and its potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology, this program is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of natural language processing and AI.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the learn how to use ChatGPT, jump over to the official Eduonix Learning Solutions crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals