ChatGPT plugins provide access to up-to-date information

Even though ChatGPT is still in its infancy and was only launched earlier this year the development team at OpenAI has already started providing developers with the tools they need to make ChatGPT plugins. OpenAI is particularly interested in developers creating tools designed specifically for language models with safety as a core principle, that help ChatGPT access up-to-date information, run computations, or use third-party services.

If you are interested in creating a ChatGPT plugin for your service or website you can join the waiting list by jumping over to the official OpenAI website. ChatGPT Plugins is available to all ChatGPT plus subscribers and no waiting-list is required. If you are a developer who has ChatGPT plus and you are interested in making a plugin, please fill out the form below on the OpenAI website.

Check out the video below to learn more about the latest ChatGPT plugins currently available. A new plug-in store is currently available to those in the United States and hopefully will roll out soon to the United Kingdom, Europe and further afield.

ChatGPT plugins

OpenAI are gradually rolling out plugins in ChatGPT so we can study their real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges. But here are a list of a few of the very first plugins to be created by a number of well-known websites and services.

If you fancy building your very own OpenAI ChatGPT plug-in jump over to the resource created to help you through the process.

“Users have been asking for plugins since we launched ChatGPT (and many developers are experimenting with similar ideas) because they unlock a vast range of possible use cases. We’re starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more (for plugin developers, ChatGPT users, and after an alpha period, API users who would like to integrate plugins into their products). We’re excited to build a community shaping the future of the human–AI interaction paradigm.”

“We’re releasing an API for accessing new AI models developed by OpenAI. Unlike most AI systems which are designed for one use-case, the API today provides a general-purpose “text in, text out” interface, allowing users to try it on virtually any English language task. You can now request access in order to integrate the API into your product, develop an entirely new application, or help us explore the strengths and limits of this technology.”

OpenAI ChatGPT plugins

The develop and team at OpenAI responsible for creating ChatGPT have also created a couple of plugins themselves in the form of a web browser and code interpreter and have released open source code code for a knowledge base retrieval plugin, to be self-hosted by any developer with information with which they’d like to augment ChatGPT.

Is the ChatGPT API included in the ChatGPT Plus subscription? No, the ChatGPT API and ChatGPT Plus subscription are billed separately. The API has its own pricing, which can be found on the OpenAI ChatGPT API costs. The ChatGPT Plus subscription covers usage on chat.openai.com only and costs $20/month.

For more information on the introduction of ChatGPT plugins and how you can create your very own jump over to the official OpenAI website for more help and support.



