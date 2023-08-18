ZimaBoard X86 versatile single board computer with PCIe slot

In the realm of single board computers (SBCs), ZimaBoard is carving out a unique niche. This low-cost, single board server is a dream come true for tech enthusiasts and DIY makers, offering the expandability of an x86 SBC and the power of a microserver.

ZimaBoard is not just a server; it’s a personal cloud that can expand to over 36TB of disk space as data grows. This means no subscription fees and complete control over private data. It’s a solution that puts the power back in the hands of the user, allowing them to manage their digital world with ease and security.

The ZimaBoard is also a privacy champion. It can run OpenWRT and pfSense, enabling users to set up a VPN, hide their digital footprint, ban ads, and protect sensitive data from breaches. This is a significant advantage in an era where data privacy is a growing concern.

ZimaBoard

When it comes to connectivity, ZimaBoard doesn’t disappoint. It’s equipped with 2x GbE LAN Ports and 1 MiniDP, offering up to 4K/60Hz video at 100MB/sec speed. This makes it perfect for high-quality AV streaming experiences.

The ZimaBoard is also a tinkerer’s delight. It comes with an onboard PCIe x4 interface and a range of available accessories, including 2.5Gbe, NVMe NGFF SSD, WiFi dongle, XMOS/DAC module, and more. This makes it a versatile tool for a variety of projects.

ZimaBoard X86 mini PC with PCIe slot

One of the most exciting features of the ZimaBoard is its ability to be transformed into a hardware router. This allows for secure VPN connections, running lightweight services like FTP Server, BitTorrent Client, and private access to office computers.

With Plex Media Server installed on ZimaBoard, users can organize and stream their media collections on all devices, and enjoy high-resolution tracks via Tidal. It also allows for file sharing and collaboration, enabling users to set up a large-volume shared disk at home or in the office and edit files with others in real-time.

The ZimaBoard is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Linux, Windows, OpenWrt, pfSense, Android, and Libreelec. This makes it a versatile tool for a variety of applications.

Single board server for creators

Whether used as a personal server or for industry/embedded projects, ZimaBoard offers excellent development possibilities and a high performance/price ratio as an x86 microserver. It’s capable of collecting, buffering, and preprocessing data for accurate and effective on-site IoT data for the cloud or local server.

ZimaBoard’s features include 2x SATA 6.0 Gb/s Ports, 2x GbE LAN Ports, 2x USB 3.0, 1x PCle 2.0 x4, 1x Mini-DisplayPort 1.2, passive cooling, Intel VT-d, VT-x virtualization, AES-NI security, and support for 1080P video decoding.

ZimaBoard X86 specifications

Model: ZimaBoard 232/432/832

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 Dual Core 1.1-2.4GHz (232 Model), or Intel Celeron N3450 Quad Core 1.1-2.2GHz (432 & 832 Model)

RAM: 2G/4G/8G LPDDR4

Onboard Storage: 32GB eMMC

HDD/SSD: 2x SATA 6.0 Gb/s Ports

LAN: 2x GbE LAN Ports

USB: 2x USB 3.0

PCle: 1x PCle 2.0 4x

Display: 1x Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 4k@60Hz

TDP: 6W

Dimensions: (W x D x H) 138.7 x 81.4 x 34.9 mm

Weight: 278g

Other Feature: Passive Cooling

Intel VT-d, VT-x, AES-NI

Support 4K video transcoding

H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), MPEG-2, VC-1

Pre-installed OS: CasaOS (Based on Debian)

Compatible OS: Linux / Windows / OpenWrt / pfSense / Andorid / Libreelec

ZimaBoard is a powerful, versatile, and cost-effective solution for anyone looking to take control of their digital world. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a DIY maker, or a professional developer, ZimaBoard offers a wealth of possibilities.

