How to speed up your Synology NAS for faster data transfers

Network attached storage specialist SpaceRex has created a fantastic tutorial providing 5 tips to improve the speed of your NAS over local connections and 5 for remote connections. This guide will also offer a few other essential tips for beginners to optimize the speed of their Synology NAS connections.

NAS Data Transfer Tips & Tricks: Local Connection Tips: Wired Ethernet Connection: Use Gigabit Ethernet for all devices.

High-quality Cat 6 or Cat 6a cables.

Connect both NAS and computer to the same network switch.

Utilize a dongle for laptops without Ethernet ports. Alternative Wired Solutions: Coax MoCA Adapter : Use existing coaxial cables for near-Ethernet speeds.

: Use existing coaxial cables for near-Ethernet speeds. Powerline Adapter: Use electrical wiring for Ethernet, though less reliable than MoCA. Network Speed Upgrades: Upgrade to 2.5Gb or 10Gb Ethernet.

Ensure NAS, computer, and switch support higher speeds.

Use SMB Multi-Channel to combine multiple connections. Monitor NAS Capacity: Keep NAS storage below 80% capacity to maintain speed.

Use Resource Monitor to check volume and disk usage. RAID Configuration: Use RAID 5 or SHR1 with multiple drives for better speed.

Add more drives to improve performance.

Aim for at least 5 hard drives in RAID 5 for optimal speeds, especially for video editing. Indexing and Versioning: Disable unnecessary indexing to free up resources.

Avoid enabling Synology Drive for folders with many files.

Use snapshots instead of versioning for large file sets.

Limit versioning to basic document shares to reduce performance overhead. Remote Connection Tips: SMB over VPN: Understand SMB is slow over high-latency connections.

Suitable for small files like office documents, not large media files. Use Synology Drive: Sync files to local computers for better performance.

Avoid using SMB for large or frequently accessed files. Optimize QuickConnect: Prefer direct connections over relay servers for better speeds.

Open and forward ports like 6690 TCP for direct connections to avoid throttling. Internet Speed Considerations: Ensure sufficient upload speed at the NAS location, as it affects remote download speeds.

Consider symmetric fiber connections for better performance. Remote Desktop Solutions: Use Remote Desktop to access a computer located near the NAS.

For video editing, use specialized software like Parsec for low-latency connections.

It covers both local and remote connection strategies, emphasizing the importance of wired Ethernet, managing storage capacity, upgrading network speeds, and using RAID configurations. For remote access, it discusses the limitations of SMB over VPN, the benefits of Synology Drive, and the importance of direct connections and sufficient internet upload speeds. Additionally, it suggests using remote desktop solutions for software not optimized for remote access.

Synology NAS devices are powerful tools for storing and accessing data, but their performance can be greatly influenced by various factors. To ensure optimal data transfer speeds and overall efficiency, it is essential to understand and implement key strategies for both local and remote connections. This guide will delve into the technologies and best practices that can help you unlock the full potential of your Synology NAS.

Optimizing Local Network Connections

When it comes to local connections, the type of network infrastructure plays a crucial role in determining data transfer speeds. Wired Ethernet is the preferred choice for its stability and superior performance compared to Wi-Fi. To take advantage of this, ensure that your NAS and connected devices support at least 1 Gbit Ethernet. For even faster speeds, consider upgrading to 2.5 Gbit or 10 Gbit Ethernet, depending on your specific needs and budget.

In situations where rewiring for Ethernet is not practical, MoCA adapters offer a viable alternative. These adapters leverage existing coaxial cables in your home to deliver data transfer speeds that are close to those of Ethernet. This makes them an excellent solution for homes with extensive coaxial wiring.

Speed up Synology NAS data transfer

Another option for local connections is Powerline adapters, which utilize your home’s electrical wiring to transmit data. While they provide convenience, it is important to note that Powerline adapters are generally less reliable and slower compared to Ethernet or MoCA.

In addition to the network infrastructure, the storage capacity of your NAS also impacts performance. As a general rule, it is recommended to keep your NAS storage below 80% capacity. Overfilling the storage, especially with traditional hard drives, can lead to slower data access speeds. To maintain optimal performance, regularly monitor and manage your storage, ensuring that there is sufficient free space.

Upgrade network components to significantly improve data transfer speeds

Compare the differences between 1 Gbit, 2.5 Gbit, and 10 Gbit Ethernet connections

Choose the best option based on your specific needs and budget

Another aspect to consider is the use of RAID configurations. RAID allows you to combine multiple drives to enhance both speed and redundancy. RAID 0 offers the highest performance but lacks data redundancy, making it suitable for non-critical data. On the other hand, RAID 5 and RAID 6 provide a balance between speed and data protection, ensuring that your data remains safe even in the event of drive failures.

Efficient file indexing is also crucial for optimal NAS performance. Synology Drive’s indexing process can impact overall performance, particularly when dealing with large file sets. To avoid slowdowns, it is important to manage and optimize indexing settings according to your specific requirements.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of network attached storage :

Enhancing Remote Connections

When it comes to remote connections, using SMB over VPN can often result in slow performance due to high latency. This setup is not ideal for transferring large files remotely. Instead, consider alternative methods for remote access that are better suited for your needs.

Synology Drive offers a solution by allowing you to sync files locally for improved performance. This is particularly beneficial when dealing with large media files, as it ensures faster access and reduces latency during remote access.

For remote access, QuickConnect provides a convenient way to establish direct connections over relay servers. However, to achieve the best speeds, it is recommended to set up port forwarding on your router. This allows for direct communication between your remote device and the NAS, bypassing the need for relay servers and minimizing latency.

The internet speed at your NAS location also plays a vital role in remote access performance. Ensure that your NAS has access to a sufficient upload speed, as this directly impacts the speed at which remote devices can retrieve data from the NAS. Fiber connections are highly recommended for their high upload rates, which are crucial for smooth remote access.

In situations where you need to access software that is not optimized for remote access, consider using remote desktop solutions. These tools allow you to access your NAS files locally from a remote location, reducing latency and providing a more responsive experience.

Use Synology Drive to sync files locally for improved remote access performance

Set up port forwarding to enable direct connections and minimize latency

Ensure sufficient internet upload speed at the NAS location for optimal remote access

By implementing these strategies and best practices, you can significantly enhance the performance of your Synology NAS, both locally and remotely. Whether you are dealing with large file transfers, remote access, or simply optimizing your storage, understanding and leveraging the right technologies and configurations will help you achieve faster data transfer speeds and a more efficient workflow. To learn more about the Synology range of network attached storage products and devices jump over to the official website.

Video Credit: SpaceRex



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals