TerraMaster D8 Hybrid NAS Bundle up to 128TB of private storage

After previously being unveiled earlier this month the Kickstarter campaign for the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid NAS Bundle is now underway and has already raised over $200,000 with still 23 days remaining. With the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid, you can experience the best of both worlds. This innovative hybrid storage device combines the massive capacity of hard drives with the blistering speed of M.2 SSDs, giving you unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in managing your digital assets.

Picture yourself working on a project that requires handling large volumes of high-resolution media files, such as 4K videos or RAW images. The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid offers you up to a staggering 128TB of storage capacity, distributed across four powerful 24TB HDDs and four ultra-fast 8TB M.2 SSDs. With this immense storage space at your disposal, you can store and access your files without worrying about running out of room or compromising on performance.

TerraMaster D8 Hybrid NAS

The beauty of the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid lies in its versatility. You have the freedom to customize your data management strategy according to your specific needs. The device supports various RAID configurations, allowing you to prioritize speed, data protection, or a balance of both. If you require maximum performance and capacity, you can opt for RAID 0, which stripes your data across multiple drives for enhanced read and write speeds. Alternatively, if data security is your top priority, RAID 1 provides real-time data mirroring, ensuring that your critical files are always protected against drive failures. You can even choose JBOD (Just a Bunch of Disks) or SINGLE setups, giving you the flexibility to use the drives independently or as a single large volume.

Early bird promotions are now available for the fresh project from roughly $199 or £ 159 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

When it comes to speed, the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid is in a league of its own. Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity, it offers blistering transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. Imagine being able to transfer massive files in mere seconds, saving you precious time and boosting your productivity. With the M.2 SSDs configured in RAID 0, you can achieve read speeds of up to an astonishing 980 MB/s, while the HDDs deliver an impressive 521 MB/s. Say goodbye to frustrating wait times and hello to seamless and efficient data access.

Hybrid NAS Storage

In today’s multi-device world, compatibility is crucial. The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid understands this and goes above and beyond to ensure seamless integration with your existing setup. It supports a wide range of file system formats, including NTFS, APFS, EXT4, FAT32, and exFAT. Whether you’re working on a Windows PC, a Mac, or a Linux machine, you can effortlessly share and access your files without any compatibility hurdles. This versatility makes the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid an ideal solution for diverse work environments, where multiple platforms and devices coexist.

Setting up and using the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid is a breeze, even for those who are not tech-savvy. The device features TerraMaster’s innovative Push-Lock technology, which ensures secure and effortless installation of the HDD trays. No more fumbling with screws or complicated mechanisms – simply push the tray into place, and you’re ready to go. Additionally, the M.2 SSDs benefit from a quick setup process, allowing you to get your storage system up and running in no time.

If the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid network attached storage solution project audit the promotional video below.

The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid is not only powerful but also designed with your working environment in mind. It features a smart cooling system that intelligently regulates the temperature of the drives, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. Moreover, the device operates at a whisper-quiet noise level of only 21dB(A), allowing you to focus on your work without any distracting background noise. You can enjoy the peace of mind knowing that your data is being managed efficiently and silently.

Energy efficiency is another key aspect of the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid. It incorporates a hard disk sleep mode that intelligently syncs with your computer system, reducing power consumption when the drives are not in use. This eco-friendly feature not only saves you money on electricity bills but also extends the lifespan of your disks, ensuring long-term reliability and performance.

Whether you’re looking to expand your home or small office NAS system or need an efficient external Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) for your TerraMaster NAS devices, the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid offers a robust and flexible solution. With its unmatched capacity, lightning-fast speeds, and versatile compatibility, it empowers you to take control of your data management like never before.

Embrace the future of data storage with the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid. Experience the perfect blend of high-capacity hard drives and ultra-fast M.2 SSDs, all wrapped in a sleek and user-friendly package. Say goodbye to storage limitations and hello to a new era of efficient and powerful data management. With the TerraMaster D8 Hybrid by your side, you can focus on what truly matters – your creativity, productivity, and success.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the network attached storage solution, jump over to the official TerraMaster D8 Hybrid crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

