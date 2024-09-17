How to soft reset your Synology NAS if you are locked out

Ever found yourself locked out of your Synology NAS at the worst possible moment? Whether it’s due to a forgotten password, a network change, or an IP block, being unable to access your data can be a nightmare. How do you get back in without losing your valuable information? This guide by network attached storage expert SpaceRex has the answers you need, offering a step-by-step approach to perform a soft reset and regain control of your NAS. Several scenarios can lead to being locked out of your Synology NAS:

Network changes: Reconfiguring your network or switching from a static IP address to DHCP can sometimes disrupt access to your NAS.

Self-blocked IP addresses: Multiple failed login attempts can cause your NAS to block your IP address as a security measure.

Lost access to multi-factor authentication: If you lose access to the email linked to your adaptive multi-factor authentication, you may be unable to log in.

How to Soft Reset Synology NAS

If you find yourself locked out of your Synology NAS, don’t panic. A soft reset can be a crucial solution to regain access without losing any data. Before resorting to a reset, it’s worth trying some basic troubleshooting steps. Try switching network interfaces or using DHCP to see if the issue resolves. Sometimes, using a different device can help bypass IP blocks. If multi-factor authentication is causing problems, attempt to log in locally, bypassing the need for email verification.

Performing a Soft Reset

A soft reset is different from a hard reset – it preserves your data and most of your settings. To perform a soft reset:

Locate the reset button on your Synology NAS. It’s usually a small, recessed button on the back or bottom of the device. Press and hold the reset button for about four seconds until you hear a beep. Release the button, and the NAS will begin the reset process. This will reset the network settings and admin password to their defaults.

Important note: If your NAS uses encrypted volumes, ensure you have the encryption key before proceeding with the reset. Without it, you won’t be able to access your data post-reset.

Reconfiguring Your NAS After the Reset

After the reset, you’ll need to reconfigure several settings to get your NAS back to its previous state:

Re-enable encryption vaults : If you were using encryption, re-enable the vaults and upload the encryption keys.

: If you were using encryption, re-enable the vaults and upload the encryption keys. Reset the admin password : Set a new, strong admin password. Consider disabling the default admin account for added security.

: Set a new, strong admin password. Consider disabling the default admin account for added security. Reconfigure security settings : Reset auto-block settings and firewall rules to protect your NAS from unauthorized access.

: Reset auto-block settings and firewall rules to protect your NAS from unauthorized access. Re-enter static IP address : If you were using a static IP address, re-enter it now.

: If you were using a static IP address, re-enter it now. Reboot the NAS: A final reboot will ensure all changes are applied.

Once you’ve completed these steps, double-check all settings to ensure everything is correctly configured. This includes verifying network settings, security configurations, and access controls.

By following this comprehensive guide, you can effectively regain access to your Synology NAS while preserving your data and settings. The soft reset procedure, combined with proper post-reset configuration, will have you back in control of your NAS in no time.

