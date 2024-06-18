Synology Advanced Data Protection Data Management

Synology has recently showcased its latest advancements in data protection, data management, and surveillance solutions at the Synology Solution Exhibition 2024. The event highlighted three innovative product lines: ActiveProtect data protection appliances, the GS series scale-out data storage and management platform, and Synology C2-powered cloud cameras. These solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of modern businesses for secure, efficient, and scalable data management.

Key Takeaways ActiveProtect appliances simplify deployment and management of data protection.

GS series offers scalable data storage with up to 20 PB capacity and 150,000 concurrent connections.

C2 Surveillance Station provides secure cloud video surveillance with end-to-end encryption.

New Synology AI Console and Synology Tiering optimize data management and storage.

Enhanced on-premise Surveillance Station features new camera models and expanded device support.

ActiveProtect Data Protection Appliances

The ActiveProtect data protection appliance lineup is designed to eliminate the complexities associated with deployment and sizing. Organizations can complete installation, define global protection plans, and start safeguarding their workloads against ransomware and other threats in under 10 minutes. ActiveProtect offers a unified, single-panel interface that manages up to 2,500 multiserver and multisite deployments with globally applied immutability, retention, and protection policies.

With a revamped backup engine, support for source-side global deduplication, and a global immutability architecture, ActiveProtect appliances deliver best-in-class backup and disaster recovery performance with minimal management overhead.

GS Series Scale-Out Data Storage and Management Platform

The GS series is Synology’s new scale-out data storage and management platform, featuring a highly efficient and scalable architecture. GS clusters can support up to 96 nodes, offering raw storage capacities of up to 20 PB and accommodating up to 150,000 concurrent connections for Synology Drive and Office. This makes the GS series ideal for businesses and large organizations with increasing storage and productivity demands.

The platform is powered by a new scalable operating system designed around non-disruptive operations and data integrity. The simplicity of managing GS series clusters is expected to be transformative for enterprises, allowing them to handle large-scale data storage and management with ease.

C2 Surveillance Station Video Surveillance as a Service

Synology’s C2 Surveillance Station and its companion lineup of C2 cameras introduce new deployment possibilities with secure cloud video surveillance. C2 cameras can be deployed in minutes, making it easy to monitor challenging environments where local recording servers are impractical. The solution supports comprehensive privacy and security options, including multi-layer end-to-end encryption from camera to viewer, ensuring that videos are only accessible to authorized users with the encryption key.

Edge AI capabilities enable fast and localized detection of people, vehicles, and intrusions. Synology plans to launch the standalone C2 Surveillance Station solution later in 2024, while the existing hybrid cloud dual recording service for on-prem NVRs will be renamed to C2 Backup for Surveillance for easier identification.

Pricing and Availability

Synology has not yet disclosed specific pricing details for its new product lines. However, the company has indicated that the ActiveProtect appliances, GS series platform, and C2 Surveillance Station will be available for purchase later in 2024. Interested customers are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements regarding pricing and availability.

In addition to the new product lines, Synology showcased significant updates to its existing solutions. This includes the Synology AI Console for centralized management of Office Suite GenAI integration and Synology Tiering for optimizing hot and cold data storage in large deployments. New additions to Synology’s on-premise Surveillance Station were also exhibited, featuring the fisheye camera FC600, the variable zoom camera BC800Z, and support for Axis door controllers, Vivotek LPR cameras, and Plate Recognizer.

For those interested in exploring more about Synology’s offerings, the company also provides a range of other solutions that cater to various data management and surveillance needs. These include network-attached storage (NAS) devices, backup solutions, and comprehensive security features designed to protect data integrity and privacy. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Synology products and services :



