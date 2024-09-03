Synology DSM 7.2.2 Update removes video station and more

The latest Synology DSM 7.2.2 update introduces significant changes that users should be aware of before deciding to update their Synology NAS devices. This update, primarily driven by licensing costs, includes the removal of certain features and adjustments to package compatibility. Understanding these changes is crucial to ensure a smooth transition and to avoid any unexpected disruptions to your workflow.

TD;LR Key Takeaways : The DSM 7.2.2 update is being rolled out gradually and may require manual download for some devices.

Significant changes include the removal of Video Station and adjustments to Photo Station’s thumbnail generation.

Surveillance Station will no longer process H.265 streams server-side; H.264 is recommended for compatibility.

Feature removals are driven by licensing costs, particularly for media codecs like H.265.

Users dependent on Video Station should plan for alternatives like Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin before updating.

Photo Station users will experience minimal impact due to automatic thumbnail generation by mobile devices.

The update includes various bug fixes and security updates, enhancing system stability and security.

Evaluate the impact of these changes on your usage before deciding to update.

Synology is gradually rolling out the DSM 7.2.2 update across different NAS models. Some devices may receive the update automatically, while others may require a manual download and installation. It’s important to note that despite being labeled as a minor version update, DSM 7.2.2 brings substantial changes that could significantly impact your usage and experience with your Synology NAS.

Removal of Video Station and Alternatives

One of the most notable changes in the DSM 7.2.2 update is the complete removal of the Video Station application. Video Station has been a popular media server application among Synology users, allowing them to manage and stream their video content. If you heavily rely on Video Station for your media management needs, you will need to explore alternative solutions before updating to DSM 7.2.2. Some potential alternatives include:

Plex : A widely-used media server application that offers a user-friendly interface and extensive compatibility with various devices.

: A widely-used media server application that offers a user-friendly interface and extensive compatibility with various devices. Emby : Another popular media server option that provides a feature-rich platform for organizing and streaming your media collection.

: Another popular media server option that provides a feature-rich platform for organizing and streaming your media collection. Jellyfin: An open-source media server that offers a customizable and self-hosted solution for managing your media.

Changes in Photo Station and Thumbnail Generation

The DSM 7.2.2 update also brings changes to the Photo Station application. With this update, Photo Station will no longer generate thumbnails for HEIC, H.264, and H.265 files. Instead, thumbnails for these file formats will be automatically generated by mobile devices when accessing the files through the Synology mobile apps. This change aims to optimize performance and reduce server-side processing. However, it’s worth noting that Synology Drive users may find the loss of thumbnail previews for these file formats to be an inconvenience.

Adjustments in Surveillance Station

For users of Surveillance Station, the DSM 7.2.2 update introduces changes to video stream processing. Surveillance Station will no longer process H.265 streams on the server-side. Instead, Synology recommends using H.264 for broader compatibility and improved performance. This change could impact how you manage and view your security footage, especially if you have cameras that primarily use H.265 encoding.

Synology DSM 7.2.2 Update

Licensing Costs and Feature Removal

The removal of certain features in DSM 7.2.2, particularly those related to media codecs like H.265, is primarily driven by licensing costs. Synology aims to reduce the financial burden associated with codec licensing by eliminating these features. While this decision may impact some users, it allows Synology to focus on other aspects of their software development and maintain a sustainable business model.

Security Updates and Bug Fixes

In addition to the feature changes, the DSM 7.2.2 update includes various bug fixes and security updates. While there are no critical security vulnerabilities that necessitate an immediate update, these fixes contribute to the overall stability and security of the Synology DSM operating system. Regular updates are essential to ensure that your Synology NAS remains protected against potential threats and operates smoothly.

Considerations Before Updating

Before proceeding with the DSM 7.2.2 update, it’s crucial to evaluate how the changes will impact your specific use case. If you heavily rely on Video Station for your media management needs, it may be advisable to delay updating and explore alternative solutions. For most users, the changes introduced in DSM 7.2.2 may not significantly impact their daily usage. However, it’s essential to assess your requirements and consider any potential disruptions before making the decision to update.

The Synology DSM 7.2.2 update brings notable changes that users should carefully consider before updating their Synology NAS devices. The removal of Video Station, adjustments to photo and video processing features, and changes in Surveillance Station are significant factors to evaluate. By understanding these changes and their potential impact on your workflow, you can make an informed decision about whether to proceed with the update or explore alternative solutions. Regardless of your decision, staying informed about the latest updates and their implications is crucial to ensure the optimal performance and security of your Synology NAS. For detailed information on the updates, please refer to the release notes.

