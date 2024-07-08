QNAP 10 GbE-ready TS-432X and TS-632X Tower NAS

QNAP has recently launched two new entry-level business NAS models, the 4-bay TS-432X and the 6-bay TS-632X, designed specifically for personal studios and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). These models are tailored to optimize workflows and collaboration, featuring a quad-core processor, high-speed 2.5GbE/10GbE ports, and PCIe expansion capabilities. This article delves into the features and benefits of these new NAS models, focusing on how they can streamline multi-device file backups, enhance data security, and simplify data storage, search, and sharing tasks.

QNAP NAS TS-432X / TS-632X

Key Takeaways 4-bay TS-432X and 6-bay TS-632X models

Quad-core processor for enhanced performance

High-speed 2.5GbE/10GbE ports

PCIe expansion capabilities

Supports JBOD storage expansion

Full backup support for diverse devices and sources

VPN and firewall security features

Install-on-demand applications from the built-in App Center

Performance and Versatility

The TS-432X and TS-632X models are equipped with built-in 10GbE SFP+ network ports, allowing higher bandwidth for seamless large file transfers and intensive data access. This makes them ideal for businesses that require efficient data handling and storage solutions. The models also support JBOD storage expansion, allowing businesses to accommodate growing data needs without compromising on performance.

Enhanced Data Security

Data security is a critical concern for any business. The QNAP NAS systems offer full backup support, helping users safeguard data from diverse devices and sources, including Windows/Mac computer files, WordPress sites, Google Photos, and Google Workspace/Microsoft 365 SaaS backups. Regular NAS snapshots and remote backups to the immutable myQNAPcloud Storage are recommended for disaster recovery preparedness, mitigating ransomware threats.

Install-On-Demand Applications

The built-in App Center offers a range of install-on-demand applications to enhance the functionality of the NAS. The QVR Surveillance Solution empowers the NAS as a comprehensive video surveillance system, while Container Station enables the NAS to host Docker applications. A wide range of apps are accessible from the Docker Hub online marketplace, providing businesses with versatile solutions to meet their specific needs.

Pricing and Availability

The QNAP NAS TS-432X and TS-632X models are competitively priced to offer SMBs an affordable yet powerful storage solution. The TS-432X is available as a 4-bay tower model with a single 10GbE SFP+ port, while the TS-632X is a 6-bay tower model featuring two 10GbE SFP+ ports.

Both models come with an AnnapurnaLabs, an Amazon company Alpine AL524 quad-core 2.00 GHz processor, 4 GB non-ECC RAM (expandable up to 16 GB, ECC RAM supported), and hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD. Additional features include 2 x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports, 1x PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot, and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A ports with USB One-Touch-Copy support. Visit the product pages TS-432X and TS-632X. for more information on the new network attached storage solutions.

QNAP’s new 10 GbE-ready TS-432X and TS-632X NAS models offer a robust and versatile storage solution for SMBs and personal studios. With features like high-speed network ports, PCIe expansion, and comprehensive data security measures, these models are designed to optimize workflows and enhance collaboration. Additionally, the built-in App Center provides a range of applications to further extend the functionality of the NAS, making it a valuable asset for any business. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of NAS systems :



