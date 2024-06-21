How to build a $100 NAS storage server in 2024

If you are running out of space on your main computer and considering purchasing a network attached storage system. Tech By Matt has created a fantastic tutorial on how you can build a NAS for just $100. In the era of ever-increasing digital content, the need for reliable and affordable storage solutions has never been more pressing. Building a storage server on a tight budget of may seem like an impossible task, but with careful planning, resourcefulness, and a bit of DIY spirit, it’s an achievable goal in 2024.

This guide currently created by Tech By Matt will take you through the process of assembling a versatile DIY Network Attached Storage (NAS) that can serve multiple purposes, such as file hosting, personal cloud storage, media streaming, and even hosting game servers, all without breaking the bank. Creating a NAS storage server with a $100 budget is both challenging and rewarding. The primary objective is to build a system that can handle various tasks, including: File hosting, Personal cloud storage, Media streaming and Game server hosting.

To achieve these functionalities while staying within the budget, meticulous planning and ingenuity are essential. By sourcing components wisely and making strategic upgrades, you can create a powerful and versatile storage solution that punches above its weight in terms of price.

Selecting the Perfect Base System

The foundation of your budget-friendly storage server is a carefully chosen base system. Look for a pre-built PC with the following specifications:

Modern quad-core processor

8GB of RAM

Multiple drive bays

PCIe slots for future expansion

Platforms like eBay, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace are excellent sources for finding affordable pre-built PCs that meet these criteria. In this project, an HP EliteDesk 800 G3 with an Intel Core i5-6500 and 8GB of RAM was selected, costing a mere $41.68. This powerful base system provides a solid foundation for the storage server while leaving room in the budget for necessary upgrades.

Building a $100 NAS

Preparing the System for Upgrades

Before diving into the upgrade process, it’s crucial to ensure that the base system is clean and fully functional. Take the time to remove any dust and clean the components thoroughly to prevent overheating issues down the line. Power on the system and verify that the BIOS recognizes all the hardware components. This step is essential to avoid any potential issues during the upgrade process and ensure a smooth installation of the operating system later on.

With the base system ready, it’s time to make strategic upgrades to meet the storage server’s requirements. To address the need for ample storage capacity, two 2TB Seagate 7200 RPM drives were added, each costing $18. These drives provide a total of 4TB of storage space for hosting files, media, and other data.

Strategic Upgrades for Maximum Performance

For a fast and responsive boot drive, a 128GB Samsung NVMe SSD was selected, costing $9.99. This SSD ensures quick system startup times and snappy performance when accessing frequently used files and applications.

To further enhance the system’s performance, an identical 8GB RAM stick was purchased for $9.87, bringing the total RAM to 16GB. This upgrade allows the storage server to handle multiple tasks simultaneously without experiencing slowdowns or bottlenecks.

With all the components gathered, it’s time to assemble the storage server. Begin by installing the additional RAM, ensuring that it is seated properly in the designated slots. Next, mount the NVMe SSD in the appropriate M.2 slot on the motherboard.

For the hard drives, due to the lack of official mounting hardware, a temporary zip-tie solution was employed to secure them within the case. While not the most elegant approach, this cost-effective method ensures that the drives are stable and protected from vibrations.

Installing and Configuring the -NAS Operating System

TrueNAS Scale was chosen as the operating system for this storage server due to its robust features, user-friendly interface, and active community support. To install TrueNAS Scale, create a bootable installer using a spare USB drive and the provided ISO image.

Before proceeding with the installation, enter the system’s BIOS and disable secure boot to ensure compatibility with the operating system. Once the installation is complete, access the TrueNAS Scale web interface to configure storage pools, user accounts, and sharing protocols. This step is crucial for setting up the system for file hosting and network sharing.

Additional Features

With the storage server assembled and the operating system installed, it’s time to put it through its paces. Begin by setting up an SMB share and transferring files to and from the server to check network speeds and reliability. This test ensures that the server can handle file hosting tasks efficiently.

Next, explore additional features that can enhance the server’s functionality and value:

Personal Cloud: Set up a personal cloud using Nextcloud, allowing remote access to files and enabling collaboration features.

Set up a personal cloud using Nextcloud, allowing remote access to files and enabling collaboration features. Game Server Hosting: Install and configure a Minecraft server to host multiplayer games for friends and family.

Install and configure a Minecraft server to host multiplayer games for friends and family. Media Streaming: Use popular applications like Plex or Jellyfin to stream movies, TV shows, and music from the storage server to various devices.

