New Improved 3D Printed 6-Bay NAS Case by Makerunit

If you are interested in building your very own network attached storage (NAS) solution by even 3D printing the enclosure you are sure to enjoy this second-generation larger 3D printed 6-bay NAS case designed by YouTuber Makerunit. Who improves on the original 4-bay design to expand its capacity and take on board feedback from viewers to create a new and more refined version.

This innovative 3D printed 6-bay NAS case features an impressive storage capacity, offering the ability to accommodate six 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch SSDs, it provides ample space for even the most demanding storage requirements. The case seamlessly integrates essential components, including a motherboard, CPU cooler, a single-slot PCI card, and a power supply, all within a remarkably compact footprint. This space-saving design makes it an ideal choice for environments where every inch counts, without compromising on functionality.

One of the standout features of this NAS case is its accessibility. It has been carefully designed to be easily printed on standard 3D printers with a minimum print volume of 210×210 mm, putting the power of creation directly into the hands of users. The modular nature of the case simplifies the assembly process and streamlines maintenance tasks. The magnetic front panel allows for quick access to the interior, while the hot-swappable drive bays enable effortless drive management, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum convenience.

3D Printed 6-Bay NAS case

Here are some other articles and guides you may find of interest on the subject of improving the performance and managing network attached storage (NAS) :

Optimized Functionality for Enhanced User Experience

Every aspect of the NAS case’s internal chassis has been thoughtfully engineered to optimize functionality and user experience. The assembly process is streamlined through the use of M3 threaded inserts and screws, ensuring a robust and durable structure that can withstand regular use. The case includes strategically placed mounts for cooling fans, allowing for effective heat dissipation and maintaining optimal performance even under heavy loads.

Cable management is a breeze with the integrated zip tie mounts and routing holes, allowing users to achieve a clean and organized setup. The external structure of the case combines the strength of 3D printed joints with the security of screws to firmly hold the panels in place. This attention to detail not only enhances the overall durability of the case but also contributes to a sleek and professional appearance.

Impressive storage capacity : Accommodates six 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch SSDs

: Accommodates six 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch SSDs Compact footprint : Ideal for space-constrained environments without compromising functionality

: Ideal for space-constrained environments without compromising functionality Easy printing : Designed for standard 3D printers with a minimum print volume of 210×210 mm

: Designed for standard 3D printers with a minimum print volume of 210×210 mm Modular design: Simplifies assembly and maintenance with a magnetic front panel and hot-swappable drive bays

Performance and Community-Driven Improvements

To ensure the NAS case delivers exceptional performance, rigorous testing was conducted using a Ryzen 7 5700G CPU. The results were impressive, with a maximum temperature of 76°C, demonstrating the case’s ability to effectively manage heat dissipation even in a compact form factor. However, the true strength of this project lies in its commitment to continuous improvement through community feedback.

Initial user feedback highlighted the need for vibration damping to enhance the overall user experience. In response, the design was promptly updated to include soft sticky feet, which significantly reduce noise and vibration. This proactive approach to incorporating user input underscores the project’s dedication to delivering a product that meets and exceeds the expectations of its users.

Open Source NAS Case Design

The 3D printed 6-bay NAS case is more than just a product; it is a testament to the power of community collaboration and open-source innovation. The design files for the case are freely available for download, encouraging users to explore, modify, and improve upon the original design. This open approach fosters a vibrant community of makers, tinkerers, and enthusiasts who can contribute their unique perspectives and expertise to drive the project forward.

Exceptional performance : Tested with a Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, achieving a maximum temperature of 76°C

: Tested with a Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, achieving a maximum temperature of 76°C Community-driven improvements : Soft sticky feet added based on user feedback to reduce noise and vibration

: Soft sticky feet added based on user feedback to reduce noise and vibration Open-source design : Freely available design files encourage community collaboration and continuous improvement

: Freely available design files encourage community collaboration and continuous improvement Active community engagement: Platforms like Discord assist discussions, modifications, and direct user influence on future designs

The 3D printed 6-bay NAS case allows individuals to take control of their data storage needs. With its impressive storage capacity, optimized functionality, and commitment to community-driven improvements, this NAS case as a great project to 3D print if you need extra storage at home or in your small business.

Video & Image Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals