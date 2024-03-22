3D Printed NAS storage system with HDD dampening

If you fancy designing and 3D printing your very own network attached storage (NAS) you might be interested in a new project published by makerunit . Who shows how easy it is to create your very own cases using 3D printing techniques. This innovative 3D printed case project is been specifically designed for an Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) system and hard drives for a NAS system. It showcases the potential of 3D printing technology in creating personalized and efficient computing cases to houses your projects.

The design of this case is compact yet offers high storage space, a testament to the ingenious use of 3D printing technology. It is created using Shaper 3D, a robust and intuitive 3D modeling software. The case can hold up to 4 3.5 inch hard drives or 6 2.5 inch hard drives, providing ample storage for a NAS system. This high storage capacity makes it an ideal choice for users who require significant data storage space, whether for personal or professional use.

3D Printed NAS with HDD dampening

The assembly of the case involves an internal chassis and an external cover. This two-part structure ensures the case is strong and sturdy, capable of protecting the internal components from physical damage. The use of about 1.2 kilograms of filament in the 3D printing process further enhances its strength and durability. However, the filament usage may vary depending on specific settings.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of network attached storage :

One of the key features of this custom 3D printed computer case is its built-in cable pass-through. This thoughtful addition facilitates easy cable management, reducing clutter and promoting efficient airflow within the case. This feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the system but also contributes to its overall performance by ensuring optimal thermal conditions. Despite its specialized design for an APU system and NAS hard drives, this case can also function as a normal desktop PC.

Image Credit : makerunit



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals