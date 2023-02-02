Rock 5 model B mini PC review by Jeff Geerling

If you are interested in learning more about the new Rock 5 model B mini PC designed to provide an alternative to the awesome Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC you might be interested in a new video created this week by Raspberry Pi enthusiast and expert Jeff Geerling. To refresh your memory the Rock 5 model B is powered by Rockchip RK3588(s) SoC with a Oct core ARM processor(4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55) supported by up to 32GB 64bit LPDDR4X ram, together with up to 8K@60 HDMI, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI, 3.5mm jack with mic, USB Port, GbE LAN, PCIe 3.0 x4, PCIe 2.0, 40-pin color expansion header, RTC. Also, ROCK5 supports USB PD power with display alt mode.

Rock 5 model B mini PC

ROCK5 is a series of Rockchip RK3588(s) based SBC(Single Board Computer) by Radxa. It can run Linux, Android, BSD and other distributions. ROCK5 comes in two models, Model A and Model B. Both models offer 4GB, 8GB and 16GB options.

