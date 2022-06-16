Essager 100W USB-C magnetic port adapter

If you are looking to convert to your USB-C port table connection to a magnetic Apple MagSafe style connection. A new USB-C magnetic adapter launched by Kickstarter this month might be with more investigation. The Essager is a small lightweight adapter capable of providing up to 100W of power delivery and 20 Gb per second data transfer with support for 4K @ 60 Hz.

“It is so delicate, only less than 8g, in daily life, you can easily carry it and use it in any scene without taking up space.The l-shaped design of the whole device is not only to reduce the size, but also to make the adapter fit your computer better, reduce the space occupation, and also share it with your colleagues across from you. The weak indicator light on the adapter will only activate when it is connected, and it is also convenient to quickly find it in a dark environment. It support pd3.0 100w fast charge. This magnetic adapters can help you save more time than other adapters,we also did a lot of real tests. “

USB-C magnetic adapter

If the Essager crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Essager 100W Type-C magnetic adapter project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates).

“What’s more, it is compatible with most of the quick charging protocols on the market, including qc4.0, qc3.0, qc2.0, scp, fcp, afc, etc., So you don’t need to worry about protocol compatibility, you can feel at ease using it. With a qualified high-speed data cable, you can get a transfer rate of 20gbps, which can reduce long wait times. It is important to note that the transfer rate is also affected by the read and write capabilities of the device’s hard drive. Also in 4k/60hz video output, you can also use this adapter to transfer video playback on other electronic devices.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 100W Type-C magnetic adapter, jump over to the official Essager crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

