If you are searching for a fast charging 100w GaN charger you might be interested in the new piece of kit from Huntkey designed to provide safe fast charging technology as an affordable price. Huntkey G100 fast chargers are equipped with a single USB-A and dual USB-C ports, support Power Delivery 3.0 protocol and feature Android super fast charging. The new 100w GaN charger will be officially launching throughout the United States during March 2022 and will be available from online retailers such as Amazon. Although no pricing has been confirmed as yet.

“Huntkey’s 100 W GaN fast chargers have reached the U.S. DoE Level VI efficiency standard, which is completed under the background of Chinese current implementation standard DoE Level V. The production of chargers with higher efficiency and quality is exactly what Huntkey is practicing on the road of low-carbon technology. Complying with the inevitable trend of development of DoE Level VI efficiency standard, Huntkey has taken the lead in jumping out of the traditional national standards, raising the energy efficiency value to a higher level.”

Android fast charging 100w GaN charger

“CQC and Huntkey have a long history of cooperation. From the time Huntkey obtained the first CCC certificate issued by CQC in the power industry, it has been 20 years,” said Mr.Ming Han, deputy director of China Quality Certification (Shenzhen branch). “Huntkey’s efforts in the power supply industry in the past 26 years were obvious. In the chaos of the fast charging market, Huntkey has the responsibility and ability to rebuild a new height of safe fast charging.”

For more information on the full range of Huntkey charges and peripherals jump over to their official website by following the link below.

Source : Huntkey

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals