HARMAN Ready Care designed to help you drive smarter and reduce stress

A new in car artificial intelligent system has been unveiled by HARMAN International this week in the form of their new Ready Care system. Capable of detecting driver behaviors and helping you drive smarter using context and when needed interventions to provide a safer environment for drivers. Ready Care consists of a range of automobile solutions including Cognitive Distraction, Stress-Free Routing, and Personalized Comfort that can be combined or used independently depending on your needs reducing driver stress and improving road safety says HARMAN.

HARMAN has designed Ready Care to measure both driver eye activity and state of mind using an infra-red global shutter camera with active illumination which monitors a driver’s face in low and high light environments. Using facial expressions, eye gaze, eyelid openings, and more the system creates a catalogue of real-time data enabling it to alert drivers when certain circumstances should arise. The system is compatible with a number of navigating engines and is capable of providing stress free routing thanks to its ability to detect real-time stress factors such as whether and traffic jams and react accordingly.

HARMAN Ready Care

“Safety remains a top concern for consumers when considering a new vehicle purchase, and now, with Ready Care, OEMs can improve vehicle safety in a significant new way,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President, Automotive Product Management at HARMAN International. “Ready Care is essentially a co-pilot, spotting when distractions could turn into dangerous situations and intervening to avoid them. For the first time, the vehicle can, in a sense, know what the driver is thinking; this is a game changer. We are incredibly proud of and excited by the impact Ready Care will have for drivers, passengers, and everyone on the road”

“As all journeys and drivers are unique, Ready Care leverages advanced machine learning technology to provide personalized intervention strategies tailored to the individual and their driving experience. Ready Care delivers closed-loop interventions via an SDK, allowing OEMs and third parties to integrate any vehicle feature or function — such as HVAC control, media content and volume, or seat sensors — into the Ready Care solution. An example could be the advanced technologies offered by Gentherm, the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry.”

